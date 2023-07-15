Dee-Mack will partner with New Castle Bible Church at 1 p.m. Sunday to offer counseling, support and a gathering place for students and community members. This will take place in the Intersection Building, the rear building of the church at 17931 Dee-Mack Road in Mackinaw.

New Castle said on its Facebook page that it will proceed with its planned "Church in the Park" service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mackinaw Veterans Park, 100 E. Fast Ave.

A special offering will be taken for the boy's family, the church said, and a prayer team will be available.

"As we gather on Sunday, let us hold one another close, allowing our love and compassion to embrace those who are grieving," the church stated. "May the light of God's love shine upon our community, guiding us towards strength, unity, and the comfort that comes from knowing we are not alone."

New Castle also shared that another local congregation, Hope Baptist Church, will host a bake sale at 10:30 a.m. in the IGA grocery store parking lot, 100 N. Main St., with all proceeds to be given to the grieving family.