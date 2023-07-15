MACKINAW — A 9-year-old boy has died after a collision with a vehicle on Friday night in Mackinaw.
The Mackinaw Police Department was notified around 9:02 p.m. Friday of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of Main Street, the department stated in a news release Saturday evening. Police response to the scene, along with the Mackinaw Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.
The pedestrian, identified as Adrian Taylor-Zehr, 9, of Mackinaw, was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the boy was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse and, despite "aggressive resuscitative efforts and care," he was pronounced deceased at 10:06 p.m.
Harwood said Taylor-Zehr suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mackinaw Police Department at 309-359-8914.
The crash occurred in the midst of the community's Mack-A-Fest festival and carnival. All remaining Mack-A-Fest activities were canceled, according to a post made Saturday morning on the event's Facebook page.
"In light of the tragic events of last night, all Mack-A-Fest events are cancelled," the post read. "As an event intended to build community, our hearts are broken with the loss to our community. We ask for prayers for the family and our community."
The Deer-Creek Mackinaw School District, while not naming Taylor-Zehr, did say on its Facebook page that the boy who died Friday night in a "car related accident" was an elementary student in the district.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students, staff, and community with the grieving and healing process," Superintendent Damon Hackett said in the post.
He continued, "This loss will affect so many in our Dee-Mack family. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child."
New Castle said on its Facebook page that it will proceed with its planned "Church in the Park" service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mackinaw Veterans Park, 100 E. Fast Ave.
A special offering will be taken for the boy's family, the church said, and a prayer team will be available.
"As we gather on Sunday, let us hold one another close, allowing our love and compassion to embrace those who are grieving," the church stated. "May the light of God's love shine upon our community, guiding us towards strength, unity, and the comfort that comes from knowing we are not alone."
New Castle also shared that another local congregation, Hope Baptist Church, will host a bake sale at 10:30 a.m. in the IGA grocery store parking lot, 100 N. Main St., with all proceeds to be given to the grieving family.
