9 things to eat at the McLean County Fair 🌭🍨🥤

BLOOMINGTON — Fair season can delight the senses in many ways.

There are the sounds: children laughing as they enjoy the carnival, animals snorting and braying in their pens, folks exclaiming as they run into each other for the first time this summer.

And there are the sights: the lights of the amusements, the array of treasures and trinkets for sale at vendor booths, the joyful expression on so many small faces.

But for the moment, we will concern ourselves with the much-loved smells — sugary fried dough and savory smoked meats — and most importantly, the tastes.

There are so many delicious options at the McLean County Fair that it can be hard to decide what's for dinner ... and dessert ... and maybe second dessert ... and perhaps a snack ...

It was in this spirit that an intrepid crew of Pantagraph journalists headed out to the fairgrounds on Wednesday afternoon, braving the sporadic downpour in the name of local journalism. Their mission: Scout out some of the best food offerings and report back.

The testers

Jack Alkire, 33, was hired in May as a summer intern, but was recently promoted to general assignment reporter. He is always down for good food and a good time.

Mateusz Janik, 23, is our Normal government reporter and a recent transplant to the Twin Cities. He was along for the ride to capture the adventure and had a few treats along the way.

Olivia Jacobs, 23, our newsroom clerk and "Eats of the Week" columnist, was very excited to sample some of her fair favorites.

The following offerings are available in the fair's food court area. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug 7.

MORE COVERAGE: 10 free things to do at the McLean County Fair

Lemon shakeup

Price: $7

Tester: Olivia Jacobs

Location: Alan McKinney Food Services

Observations: I had never tried a lemon shakeup before, but I have always wanted to, especially at the fair. It was full of fresh lemonade and sugary goodness. Definitely a good way to help quench your thirst if you are planning to be a the fair for a long time or simply a way to wash down all that fried food. Also, if you buy a large you can get $4 refills throughout the day.

Hot dog

Price: $3

Tester: Jack Alkire

Location: McLean County Beef Producers

It was well cooked, had a good snap, it was flavorful and cooked to perfection. 10/10.

Polish sausage

Price: $8

Tester: Mateusz Janik

Location: Engine 1 Concessions

It looked like the same size as a regular hot dog and tasted a bit saltier than I expected, but it would still suffice for anyone looking for a quick bite. There was no spicy brown mustard or sports peppers to put on as condiments though.

Funnel cake

Price: $9

Tester: Olivia Jacobs

Location: Alan McKinney Food Services

Funnel cakes are my favorite fair food of all time and I think it's the best fair food you can get. I just had the original funnel cake with powdered sugar all over it and it was absolutely delicious, and worth the money. The generous portions make it easy to share with friends and family as well.

Ice cream

Price: $4

Tester: Mateusz Janik

Location: Cloverleaf's ice cream

I got a cookie dough bite sundae, and you get two toppings for $4 or you can get additional topping for $1 extra. The sundae was made up of creamy vanilla ice cream provided by Carl's Ice Cream, so you know it's good. It was also a heavy serving, so there's no need for seconds.

Other topping choices included chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and caramel. I would 100% recommend to anyone on their way to the Food & Farm Fun Zone to grab ice cream for yourself and your family.

Pulled pork street tacos

Price: $9 for two

Tester: Jack Alkire

Location: D-Dirty Burger

The pork was cooked very well and was tender. The pork is meant for barbecue, not specifically tacos, but the sauce helped bring it up. Too many pickled onions though. 7/10.

Soft pretzel

Price: $6

Tester: Olivia Jacobs

Location: Duchess Funnel Cakes

You can't go wrong with a salted soft pretzel and cheese to dip it in, except when it gets rained on. However, I was still able to enjoy it for the most part. Would definitely recommend eating it dry.

Ribeye

Price: $7

Tester: Jack Alkire

Location: McLean County Beef Producers

The ribeye sandwich was finely seasoned and cooked thin ribeye. I could have used barbecue sauce, though, as it was a little dry. 8/10.

Corn dog

Price: $4

Tester: Olivia Jacobs

Location: Duchess Funnel Cakes