9/11 memories from Pantagraph readers

We asked Pantagraph readers about their memories of 9/11 and what's changed since then. Share yours at pantagraph.com/letters.
'Watching the horror'
I was at a long meeting in the basement at State Farm Corporate South. When it ended, I came up to my desk and the coworker across the aisle told me a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Thinking it was a small plane, we both speculated about what kind of problem could cause a small plane to miss seeing the building.
Then we heard there was another plane. A horrible sinking feeling filled my stomach. It was deliberate. I remember stopping and saying a prayer. Soon, the cafeteria with several TVs was filled with employees watching the horror.
When I went home it was impossible to stop watching. I remember staying up late in disbelief.
A day later, the young people from Normal West Marching Band decided to skip a competition that weekend and play at Schnucks. My two daughters were among them. Tears poured down the faces of people going in and out of the store as they heard our National Anthem and other songs played. Our country stood together under one flag. I think of that today and wish it was that way now.
People are also reading…
— Cheryl Young, Bloomington
'Just then, the second tower was hit'
'So many parents were concerned for their children'
So many parents were concerned for their children, especially those living in high-rise dormitories like Watterson Towers because the rumors were running rampant that the dorm was going to be hit next. I too was concerned for my child as I had a 10-year-old in school at the time, but I had to do my job. I will never forget coming home that day and picking her up from school and just hugging her as tight as I could. And then days of watching endless TV, we just didn’t believe it was real.
That Sunday as I went to mass, our exchange student went with us. I will never forget when we sang America the Beautiful and somehow she knew all the words without looking at the book. It was amazing that she knew the words to a song in the USA that was about our country. That day forever bonded us. Her parents were scared for her too because she had only been in the United States for a few days.
I am thankful that something of this magnitude has not happened since and pray it never does.
— Sharon Sweeney, Normal
'A day I will never forget'
My wife, daughter and I were on a Peoria charter bus trip sightseeing the Washington, D.C., sites on that day. It is a day I will never forget.
We were standing at the White House waiting to take a tour that morning of the attack. The police and Secret Service came running out of the White House and told us to get out of here and run. We did not know why, but knew something wasn't right, as we could see the smoke from the Pentagon building. We moved three blocks away and stayed there for a while, then headed back to our hotel.
When we got there, we couldn't get in, so we waited a bit and were told to get away from the hotel by the police as it was being searched by dogs. While at the hotel, that is when we saw some television coverage and learned about what was going on. So we moved six blocks away from the hotel and hung out in front of a restaurant. While there, we talked to the police some and they also brought us water and suggested we call home to let family know we were OK.
After about six hours, we were told to head back to our hotel. During this time, we were stopped twice and our IDs were checked before getting to the hotel. Also, there were lots of police heavily armed on rooftops and also everywhere on the ground as well. When we got to the hotel, we were allowed in and back to our rooms, also the hotel provided us with supper as well.
We spent the night in Washington, D.C., and left the next morning, cutting our trip short just in case they locked D.C. down. That last night in D.C. was very quiet, with lots of police present. That will be a day and trip we will never forget.
— Byron W. Benscoter, Normal
'Saw the first plane'
I had the day off from work to study for an insurance exam later that afternoon. I had the "Today" show on and saw the first plane crash into the towers. I called my coworkers to tell them what was happening. Then after the second plane crashed, I called them again to keep them updated and by then we were all very upset. As the events of the day wore on, we all realized the horror of what had actually happened. I subsequently flunked my insurance exam.
I was a big sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters then, and I remember picking my little brother up that afternoon and asking him if he realized what had happened that day. He was only 6 or 7 years old at the time. I remember pointing to the sky to the vapor trail of the only airline flying that afternoon, which was the president's airplane. That day is forever ingrained in my mind.
'Started out just like any other day'
When I think about Sept. 11, 2001, I remember it vividly. It started out just like any other day. I was junior at University High School. I had just walked consumer economics class and one of my classmates said “an airplane had just hit one of the Twin Towers in New York.”
I honestly did not know what to think. Then I remember a TV being brought into class and actually seeing what happened. We all sat in silence in shock. We were also scheduled to get out early that day at 1 p.m. and I remember the rest of the day, no one did anything in their classes. I also remember TVs being set up in our school lounge so anyone that wanted to watch the events could do so.
One the biggest impacts that 9/11 has had on my life is all the added security at airports and big events right after the attacks, and I forever miss the days when could take someone to the airport and go to the gate with them and watch them leave. I also remember my father was supposed to fly out on business Sept. 12, 2001, and all flights where grounded and my dad did not end up going his business trip, which I was grateful for.
One last thing is remember going church with my mom the Sunday after the attacks. Virtually every pew was full because people needed a lot of faith that everything was going to be OK and church was the one place you could feel safe. You also saw a lot of American flags and people being patriotic. Even today, when times become challenging, this is still true today.
'Absolutely surreal'
After the second plane hit, my Dad called me and said turn on the TV, America is under attack! He also told me to be aware of my surroundings and to be careful. I thought he was joking around at the time but after turning on the TV, I was just in shock and disbelief. Absolutely surreal moment and still is.
— Tyler Gillette, Bloomington
'All that changed'
Later that 9/11 day, after I got off work at Caterpillar Inc., I helped my youngest son, Sean, deliver The Daily Leader newspapers to our customers and we were outside walking our route we could see the president’s jet, Air Force One, flying across the sky. The reason we knew it was the president in Air Force One was because all planes and airports were closed in the United States for about three days because of what happened to the two towers on 9/11.
It was a hard day to believe something so evil could happen to the United States of America.
— Patty Swartz, Pontiac
'I did not expect to see anything up there'
Along with another professor and his students, my students and I were returning late in the afternoon of 9/11 to the Illinois State University campus on Interstate 39 from a field afternoon near the Illinois River. As the other professor had arranged the vans for transport that day and was driving, I was able to sit in rear of one van instead of in a driver’s seat.
For some reason I looked back of us, up a nearly empty highway into a perfectly blue sky that had been cleared of aircraft coast to coast. I did not expect to see anything up there. Nevertheless, flying high to our rear, heading eastward, was one large blue aircraft with two smaller jets on either side. It would have been Air Force One and its fighter escort going from Nebraska to Washington with President Bush. His travels that day took him to Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, and D.C.
— Mike Sublett, Normal, professor emeritus of geography at ISU
'A sick feeling came over both of us'
Sept. 11, 1982, Wannette Rusk married me and became Wannette Brown.
Nineteen years later, I was planning an anniversary trip to Chicago as we plan every year. On Sept. 11, 2001, I woke up and turned the television on and asked, “What movie is this?" I was watching the first plane hit the World Trade Center! I thought I was watching a movie until the second plane hit!
A sick feeling came over both of us as we sat on the side of the bed watching in shock. Our anniversary plans had changed in an instant. We had no feelings of celebration after seeing such a tragedy unfold. I called the hotel to cancel our reservation, and the hotel reservation rep said, “We were just about to call you to let you know your reservation needed to be canceled because the guest in your suite can’t leave due to all flights being canceled." She went on to say, “Can we offer you a complementary night’s stay to make up for this?” I told her no, we understand, no need to comp us anything!
For the rest of 9/11/01, we watched the events of that terrible day.
I will always remember what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001.
— William “Terry” Brown, Normal
'Shocked and grieving'
'Memories still haunt me'
Like many Americans, I will never forget that day. I was at work at State Farm when a friend called to tell me a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers. It just so happened that my department was testing streaming video via computer that day, so I turned it on to see what was happening and called my mother to alert her.
Then a co-worker and I moved to a small conference room where we could watch on a larger screen, just in time to see the second plane hit. I remember being stunned and saddened. The rest of the day I was glued to my screen. I did my work, of course, but not as diligently as I normally would. Memories still haunt me every Sept. 11.
'Honesty, compassion, and strength'
Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, I heard from my barista at Bagelman’s in Normal that an airplane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York. We thought it was a random accident. The barista was concerned because her uncle worked for the Brooklyn Fire Department. I learned later that he was one of the only survivors from his company.
I found out about the second attack when I dropped my 4-year old off at her home daycare, where our daycare provider was on the phone with her adult son in D.C., terrified for his life. We quickly realized that these plane crashes were not accidental.
I then went to my office at ISU, on the first floor of Stevenson Hall, which has a window viewing the plaza in front of Watterson. Without exception, every student was walking slowly, alone, with their heads hung down. They were not talking; they were not looking up. They were walking filled with grief, isolation, and fear, it seemed to me.
At 3:35 that afternoon, still in Stevenson Hall, I gave my literature class a choice: I could cancel class or we could all talk about what was happening, or we could continue with our scheduled lesson. They surprised me, saying “We’ve been talking about this all day. We just really need something to be normal.”
And so, we began our conversation about "The Catcher in the Rye" — a story about an isolated and grieving boy in Manhattan who is terrified of death. I’ve taught that novel many times before and since, but that day, the story was especially poignant. The students later told me that they found our discussion about Holden Caulfield helpful in dealing with their own grief. Many of them have stayed in touch over the subsequent years.
The memory of that day and that class is still vivid. I’m still grateful to my students for their honesty, compassion, and strength that day.
— Roberta Seelinger Trites, distinguished professor of English, Illinois State University
'Very chilling'
I was driving north on Veterans Parkway in the late afternoon that day. I was near Eastland Mall and saw jet trails of planes going west to east across the sky to the north. There was a larger plane surrounded by several smaller ones. Knowing all airplanes had been grounded, I found that an odd sight. The next day, I realized that was President Bush being returned to Washington, D.C., in Air Force One with fighter jets as escorts. Very chilling.
— Terry Lowe, Bloomington
'What's happening to our country?'
Beautiful morning for a walk. When I returned home, I had a phone message from my son who was working in Japan … “What’s happening in our county?”
I returned his call and he sent me to the TV where a building crumbled.
"It was surprising that nature had gone tranquilly on with her golden process in the midst of so much devilment." — Steven Crane, "Red Badge of Courage"
— Susan Palmer, Bloomington
'A plane has flown into the World Trade Center'
'The horror unfolding in New York City'
I am a transplant from Bartlett, Illinois, where we lived for 23 years before moving to Normal in 2015. I was a manager for ABN AMRO, which was the Dutch bank that owned LaSalle National Bank in Chicago. We performed all back-room functions for LaSalle, which included the retail and wholesale lockbox departments. These areas processed payments for LaSalle’s clients. I arrived at work on 9/11 at my usual time 7 a.m., there were several of us managers for the department and our desks were adjacent to the payment processing teams. These teams were allowed to listen to music or the news as they worked. I recall one of the supervisors saying, “A plane just hit the World Trade Center in New York." I continued to read and respond to emails when that same supervisor said, “A second plane just hit the other tower!” I started to Google New York news to see what I could find out and discovered the horror unfolding in New York City. My boss had a TV in his office, and us managers gathered around to watch the news, and strategize what we should do. As we started for the floor to let the 180 first shift staff know what was happening it became apparent that Chicago was evacuating as there were numerous horns going off because of the massive traffic jams in the streets.
At 10:30 a.m., we decided to let staff leave if they wanted to go home for their children and families. The supervisors and managers all stayed behind to finish processing any work that was started.
I finally left our Loop office at 12:45 p.m. and started my trek to Union Station to catch a train home. Downtown Chicago was a ghost town, something you would see in a movie. There were only a handful of people like me heading to the station, there were no vehicles, there were literally papers blowing in the streets. All Chicago River bridges were in the up position, except for Adams Street where there was a heavy police presence. Once I arrived at the station there was no word on when a train would be available, because when the panic started, all trains were called into Chicago to evacuate everyone. There was a special edition of the Chicago Tribune being sold so each of us bought a copy and sat along the river reading up on what had happened that morning. Once a train finally was available, I finally made it home at approximately 4 p.m., when one of my boys, Nicholas, ran outside to hug me.
Since one of my other responsibilities was business continuity, I had to go to our recovery site the next day, which was outside of the city proper, to bring the site up so we could work from that location for the rest of the week. It was very eerie, as there were no planes flying out of O’Hare or Midway which we in northern Illinois became accustomed to in our day to day lives. The only planes we did see were Air National Guard fighter jets patrolling the skies over the city around the clock.
It will be a week I will never forget.
— Gregory Sirotzke, Normal
'The days after were so different'
On Sept. 11, 2001, I remember going to work at State Farm at 7 a.m. and all of the buzz that started around 8 a.m. I opened up the news channel on my computer and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. After the crash at the Pentagon, I called my husband at this work; he was the assistant emergency manager for McLean County. I asked him if he knew any more than what the news was saying. He said no, but this looked like the work of Al Qaeda. He said he was not going to the dinner in Lexington that night. I was supposed to go to a meeting in Urbana. I told him that I talked to the people there and they had canceled also.
At 10 a.m., I called my youngest daughter, to wish her a happy 21st birthday. I left her a message on her cell phone as she had classes at ISU. I told her I didn’t know what was going on in the world around us, but it was a very happy place, 21 years earlier.
I remember not much work got done that day at State Farm. We were trying to get things done, but then we would hear another news update and we would flock to the computers again. We were all in such a daze.
I remember coming home, and my husband and I sat and watched the TV all night. We finally heard from our daughter, who had a rough day. She locked her keys in the car, with her lunch. She didn’t even know anything was happening until she got to her first class. She had her boyfriend bring her another set of keys. She said they were going out for a few drinks at a local bar. It was very dead, she told me a few days later.
The days after were so different. A lot of patriotism, the collection put on by WJBC, the church services. I remember driving to Kankakee a few nights later, when the flying ban was still on, and thinking how it seemed so quiet in the sky and the stars were the only thing you could see for miles.
I know this is a little long, but I remember my mom saying, that this was even more impactful than when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Mostly, because the pictures were coming to us live. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, the news was over the radio and the pictures took several days to get across the wires to the newspapers.
— Diane Hawk, Bloomington
'My fear extended to worry'
I heard about the planes crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center as I drove to work from my home in Bloomington. Traveling east on Interstate 74, I thought the Sears Tower in Chicago would be next.
My job was as a reporter for The News-Gazette in Champaign.
Next, my fear extended to worry about how we would produce that day's newspaper. We had installed a new computer system just the day before.
Adding to the turmoil, someone called the newspaper to say that a bomb had been planted in the building. We were all ordered out to the parking lot.
After standing outside for about 30 minutes, I decided to get back in my car--to hear radio reports--and drive to a nearby McDonald's for a cup of coffee. I had no sooner gotten my coffee than a man ran into the fast-food restaurant screaming, "The newspaper building has been bombed."
I threw my full cup of coffee into a trash bin and immediately drove back to the office.
The bomb had been a false alarm and we were able to publish a newspaper that day.
— Lynda Zimmer Straw, Bloomington
'Crying off and on'
When I got home from school, my sisters and parents all huddled around the TV for hours crying on and off and talking about it. Nothing like this had happened before and it was hard to understand. My best friend and I talked on the phone for hours trying to figure it out and make sense of it, watching the same broadcast.
I can recall memories from that age, but that one still feels like it happened yesterday.
'Shocked would be an understatement'
'I was terrified'
I remember getting my family off to school and work and going in to turn the TV off so I could go to work. I just stood there almost frozen and saw that plane hit the tower and dropped everything. The TV anchor said it was a horrible accident, but then several minutes later, another plane hit the tower.
My first thought was it was a recap of the previous crash, but soon after, the TV reporter said that a second plane had also crashed and that this was no accident.
I was afraid and wondered what was coming next. I was terrified. As hard as we tried, after I got to work, we could not think of anything else.
I will never forget that day and all those souls lost.
— Patricia Peifer, Minier
Our family was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. I was working, had two daughters in elementary school, and an infant daughter. When dropping my youngest daughter off at my friend’s house in the morning before work, I learned about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center, and really didn’t think much of it. Shortly after arriving at work, things progressed quickly. After the Pentagon was hit, we were fearful that Fort Hood was at risk. A co-worker was desperately trying to get any information on her husband’s return to Fort Hood from the National Training Center. My husband at the time attempted to get what information he could, until phone lines going into Fort Hood were blocked. I wouldn’t hear from my husband until almost midnight. His Unit was making preparations to deploy if immediate troop response was requested from Fort Hood.
There were a lot of emotions at work — I was on the phone with my mother in Illinois who was in tears fearing that she’d never see us again. A co-worker called the staff together to have a time of prayer. At some point in the morning, schools in our area were put on lockdown. I wanted to pick up my girls, but my husband advised leaving them at school as our home was located close to an airfield at Fort Hood, and if anything happened, felt that their school was in a better position to receive assistance from first responders.
When I picked up my girls, they had limited knowledge of what had happened. My middle daughter got home and went through our house closing all the doors, "playing" lockdown. We went to a prayer service at church that night, and I became concerned that my husband wasn’t there as the majority of other military spouses were in attendance. I left church with my girls, not knowing what the next days held.
— Rebecca Grider, Normal
'Could easily have been us'
Note: The Anhalt family each contributed memories of 9/11. Rick Anhalt is a retired pilot.
On 9/11/01, at approximately 5 a.m. Central Time, I landed in Madrid, Spain. I was one of the pilots of a 767, the type aircraft the hijackers chose. We went to the hotel and there, in the safety of our rooms, we learned of 757/767 type aircraft being used as flying bombs. And we all knew it could easily have been us.
On 9/11, every flight crew member knew what would eventually come out as proven fact, that the first casualties that day were their fellow flight crew members. There was no way those planes would be used as bombs if any flight crew member was still alive.
On 9/11, every flight crew member learned that they were now on the frontline in a war. And all people would soon learn that passengers, rallied by the “let’s roll” spirit of the United Airlines Flight 93 passengers, would also be on that front line.
On 9/11, while in Spain, I grasped in a whole new way, I was a citizen of the USA.
On 9/11, after much work on the part of my company’s Madrid staff, we were able to make calls to the U.S. I was able to call Normal and tell my family “I’m OK. I’m alright. And I love you.”
On 9/11, our family, despite the monstrous loss we witnessed, came together. Not only in relief and thanks for our good fortune but also in learning again, in a whole new, terrible way, that each day is a gift.
— Rick Anhalt, Normal
... I was waiting for our four children to be sent home from school while hoping to hear from my husband, Rick, a US Air pilot, who was on an overnight trip in Madrid. It was quite an emotional morning for our family with that phone call, but more so that following Saturday when we all drove up to O'Hare to pick him up. Many hugs and lots of crying, not only for us but for the thousands that lost their lives on that fateful day 9/11.
— Donna Anhalt, Normal
... Talking to Dad on the phone and him telling me "I'm alright. I'm OK" is what sticks the most to me. Which is why I post it every year.
— Matthew Anhalt, Las Vegas
… I was 16 years old and it was an ordinary day at U-High. I finished gym class to find TVs set up in the lounge. All I knew was that a plane had hit the World Trade Towers and we thought it was a small plane so I thought it was odd that TVs were set up for that. Our teacher let us out early because we were a part of history and we should go take the time to watch the TV's in the lounge.
At that point, the phrase I remember was "planes are dropping out of the skies like flies." It only hit me when a good friend, Nji, approached me at my locker and asked if I was okay and where my dad was. I burst into tears saying, "I don't know." He had left the day before for work, a pilot for US Airways, and was off to Spain. In my mind, he was nowhere near New York City but nobody knew the scope of what was happening, so I went home to be with the rest of my family to wait for that call. Just before lunch, he called home as each one us were able to talk to him. Rarely have I heard my dad cry, but as he told me "Elizabeth, I'm okay" we both just cried. With the skies shut down, we weren't sure when he would be able to get back, but five days later — he was home.
— Elizabeth Anhalt, Normal
... I was a sophomore in high school, my first period teacher said “we were all witnessing history being made” and I didn’t understand what they were talking about. In my next class, a TV was brought in and we were watching the news. My sister pulled me out of class, she was crying and upset. We went home and waiting to hear from my dad. He was a commercial airline pilot and on his way to Madrid. We heard from him later that afternoon knowing he was okay.
— Catherine Anhalt, Normal
... I remember getting pulled out of first period gym to the counselors office at Metcalf. At first, I thought I was in trouble. After I was told the news I wasn’t quite sure what to make of it, I didn’t really understand. The next thing I knew my older brother Matthew, who was attending U-High at the time, was at school to pick me up. We rushed home to wait for a phone call from my dad. He finally got a hold of us to tell us he was safe. Our family stood together hugging, crying.