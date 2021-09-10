9/11 memories from Pantagraph readers

I was driving north on Veterans Parkway in the late afternoon that day. I was near Eastland Mall and saw jet trails of planes going west to east across the sky to the north. There was a larger plane surrounded by several smaller ones. Knowing all airplanes had been grounded, I found that an odd sight. The next day, I realized that was President Bush being returned to Washington, D.C., in Air Force One with fighter jets as escorts. Very chilling.

— Terry Lowe, Bloomington

'What's happening to our country?'

Beautiful morning for a walk. When I returned home, I had a phone message from my son who was working in Japan … “What’s happening in our county?”

I returned his call and he sent me to the TV where a building crumbled.

"It was surprising that nature had gone tranquilly on with her golden process in the midst of so much devilment." — Steven Crane, "Red Badge of Courage"

— Susan Palmer, Bloomington

'A plane has flown into the World Trade Center'

I was a junior at Illinois State that fall, and worked at the Bowling & Billiards Center on campus. I would always pull up to the mechanic doors, next to the church, to drop off my bowling equipment, then park before working at the counter, and attending classes later on. I had WJBC on the radio to catch some news, and noticed right away it was not the normal programming. Listening to the broadcast, I knew what had happened. I rushed my equipment into the building, parked in a green lot, and went inside to find our building manager, Pat O'Connell.

We usually kept the TVs off during the bowling and billiards classes, however that wasn't going to happen today. I told Pat, "A plane has flown into the World Trade Center ... we need to turn on the news now!" We turned a few of the TVs on before the students started to come into the building for their classes.

We wondered if it was merely a tragic accident, until the second plane hit the towers. In the next hour, students started arriving at the BBC for their regular classes. Slowly, after looking at the event unfold on TV, they realized this would not be a normal class day. Teachers decided to let them stay and bowl and/or shoot pool if they wanted to, or leave. Many were very concerned and worried about what they were witnessing. I remember overhearing a student saying they knew an individual working in the towers, and left the building. Students would not have a formal class that day. Many professors would cancel their class, or cover very little with those that did attend.

Thinking back to that time, prior to widespread social media and smart phones, news wasn't instantly at your fingertips. We all carried the printed version of the Vidette to read between classes. It may have taken a while longer for word to reach many of us that day. I realized my hearing the news on the radio that morning, and making sure we turned the TVs on in the BBC, I helped get the word out to many of my fellow students on ISU campus that day.

Soon, many of us that worked at the BBC, and bowled on the bowling club team met up prior to attending the huge rally that took place on the Quad that afternoon. That was an event I will never forget. It was a tremendous display of patriotism, and support for all of our fellow Americans. It's amazing how we can all come together in the face of tremendous tragedy, and support each other. Yet, thinking about the past few years, how it takes something as horrifying as the events of 9/11 to get us to support each other, regardless of political, social, environmental, ethnic or economic background.

— Eric Smith, Normal

'The horror unfolding in New York City'

I am a transplant from Bartlett, Illinois, where we lived for 23 years before moving to Normal in 2015. I was a manager for ABN AMRO, which was the Dutch bank that owned LaSalle National Bank in Chicago. We performed all back-room functions for LaSalle, which included the retail and wholesale lockbox departments. These areas processed payments for LaSalle’s clients. I arrived at work on 9/11 at my usual time 7 a.m., there were several of us managers for the department and our desks were adjacent to the payment processing teams. These teams were allowed to listen to music or the news as they worked. I recall one of the supervisors saying, “A plane just hit the World Trade Center in New York." I continued to read and respond to emails when that same supervisor said, “A second plane just hit the other tower!” I started to Google New York news to see what I could find out and discovered the horror unfolding in New York City. My boss had a TV in his office, and us managers gathered around to watch the news, and strategize what we should do. As we started for the floor to let the 180 first shift staff know what was happening it became apparent that Chicago was evacuating as there were numerous horns going off because of the massive traffic jams in the streets. At 10:30 a.m., we decided to let staff leave if they wanted to go home for their children and families. The supervisors and managers all stayed behind to finish processing any work that was started. I finally left our Loop office at 12:45 p.m. and started my trek to Union Station to catch a train home. Downtown Chicago was a ghost town, something you would see in a movie. There were only a handful of people like me heading to the station, there were no vehicles, there were literally papers blowing in the streets. All Chicago River bridges were in the up position, except for Adams Street where there was a heavy police presence. Once I arrived at the station there was no word on when a train would be available, because when the panic started, all trains were called into Chicago to evacuate everyone. There was a special edition of the Chicago Tribune being sold so each of us bought a copy and sat along the river reading up on what had happened that morning. Once a train finally was available, I finally made it home at approximately 4 p.m., when one of my boys, Nicholas, ran outside to hug me. Since one of my other responsibilities was business continuity, I had to go to our recovery site the next day, which was outside of the city proper, to bring the site up so we could work from that location for the rest of the week. It was very eerie, as there were no planes flying out of O’Hare or Midway which we in northern Illinois became accustomed to in our day to day lives. The only planes we did see were Air National Guard fighter jets patrolling the skies over the city around the clock. It will be a week I will never forget. — Gregory Sirotzke, Normal