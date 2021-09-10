9/11 altered plans for new terminal at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON — That the new terminal for Central Illinois Regional Airport was already built didn't matter.

The current terminal the airport occupies at 3201 CIRA Drive in Bloomington was built in 2000, with work spilling late into 2001.

The way architects had designed the new terminal, pre-9/11, was such that there would be "somewhat of a retail mall area," spokeswoman Fran Strebing told The Pantagraph recently.

"We were hoping that we would have shops, restaurants and places in here where members of the community could utilize even if they weren't traveling," she said. "It was going to create this kind of mini-mall atmosphere."

But new security requirements in the wake of the terrorist attacks meant that "some of the design of our new building was outdated as soon as we moved in," Strebing said.

The new law made mandatory baggage screening and the introduction of Transportation Security Administration agents the norm in airports across the country.

It also made it impossible for CIRA to add the new security measures and keep all the retail space freed up as originally planned.

"As new layers of security were added ... We needed more space at the checkpoints, actually, to get passengers through, because it did take longer and there was more involved in the checks," Strebing said. "It really took time to change the design of the airport and other places."

With fewer travelers coming through the airport after 9/11, she added, it was hard to entice businesses to take up any remaining open spots in the airport.

"That did result in a loss of revenue," she said. "We had some interesting challenges, but we managed through them. That was certainly an interesting time, and again, no one could have foreseen it, but like many things, we managed them and travel did come back. It's cyclical — things wax and wane, but this was a major event that did have a major impact."

9/11 memories from Pantagraph readers We asked Pantagraph readers about their memories of 9/11 and what's changed since then. Share yours at pantagraph.com/letters.

Today, three shops occupy space at both pre and post-security points: Route 66 Gifts, a quick-bite sandwich shop called Turbo Grill, and the Jetstream Restaurant and Radar Bar on CIRA's mezzanine levels.

The limited options — and the expanded security measures — that arose as a direct result of 9/11 remain to this day, a testament to the changes that came and are here to stay for air travelers.

