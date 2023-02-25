BLOOMINGTON — The waters of Bloomington’s Miller Park Lake were just about freezing Saturday morning as hundreds dipped in to support Special Olympics Illinois.

In total, event organizers say around 850 registered for the Polar Plunge, with the first wave splashing in at 10:30 a.m. and the second following around noon. They were divided into about 53 teams, which included showings from several area police departments, college sports teams, businesses and work groups and more. Last year, 614 signed up for the event.

Michelle Mayer, senior director of marketing and communications for Special Olympics, described Saturday’s turnout as “amazing.” She said the nonprofit's goal is to provide opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, build social inclusion for them and “make the world a more inclusive place.”

Mayer said it was awesome to see the community take part in that.

Special Olympics Illinois works to give people with intellectual disabilities a community and a place to belong, she added, by supporting over 20,000 athletes with year-round competitions and training. They also develop skills for leadership, health education and personal development.

From Saturday’s event, she estimated $130,000 had been raised thus far. Plunge participants will continue collecting donations until March 26; online payments can be made by visiting plungeillinois.com.

Last weekend, she noted, plunges were held in Collinsville and Peoria. She said the event is put on across the state at 24 locations from Rockford to Carbondale.

Both municipal police agencies from the Twin Cities were in attendance, including Bloomington Police Department Chief Jamal Simington.

Simington confirmed the water was cold. He said he had no regrets about taking the plunge, for which he was joined by 10 BPD officers and six family members for their team. The chief said he plunged to support a good cause.

Mayer said law enforcement groups are a big part of their fundraising efforts. The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run was the event’s presenting sponsor, and The Pantagraph was a gold medal sponsor.

Following BPD’s team was the JX Truck Center team, titled “Ice Ice Baby.” With them was Mike Monkman, who said the water wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be.

Several college sports teams were there as well, representing athletics from Illinois State University, Heartland Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University.

IWU’s plunging Titans included their women’s softball and volleyball teams, plus the men’s soccer team. Two players from the latter team went all the way into the water for their plunge, including junior Will McNulty and sophomore Henry Hoang.

Hoang said the water was super cold. McNulty said it was his second time he got submerged at the Polar Plunge, but this year was colder than last.

Taking refuge in the gas-heated warming tent was 27-year-old Tori See, who was inspired to join in by her co-workers at the Wilbur Group. The Bloomington resident added her dad has also volunteered for the Special Olympics.

See said the cold hurts at first, but you’re fine once you dry off.

Supporting her was her proud mother, Karen See, also of Bloomington. She said it was fun watching her family and co-workers go for the plunge.

Special Olympics Illinois is hosting a State Basketball Tournament next month in the Twin Cities. Venues are located at ISU’s Horton Field House and IWU’s Shirk Center; hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Volunteer opportunities with the Special Olympics Illinois are listed online at soill.volunteerhub.com.

