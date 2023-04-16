BLOOMINGTON — Ishana Mallampalli said she loves art and sensory toys.

The 9-year-old third grader at Benjamin Elementary School in Bloomington said she also likes jewelry. So, she took her collection to Sunday’s Young Entrepreneur Market at the Best Western Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.

Sunday was the first day her new “Iami’s Studio” operation had tabled an event. Ishana said she was excited to get her business started.

She said her company name is composed from the starting and ending letters of her first and last names. She stocked fidget spinners, stretchy “monkey strings” and beaded pens. Her parents were there to help.

Ishana’s father, Hemant Mallampalli, said his daughter was there because she wanted to explore, talk to people and learn to be less nervous.

“She cares a lot about what they’re doing,” he said of her daughter’s young competitors on Sunday.

Mr. Mallampalli, of Bloomington, also said the market was about “seeing the entrepreneurial spirit in people.”

Game on

Almost 80 kids were expected to staff 26 vendor booths at the event, according to organizers Kristin Booth and Amy Gammelgard, co-owners of CO+LAB, plus Keller Williams Realtor Vivian Kong Doctora. Marketing assistance was provided by Bloomington business INSPYR.

Gammelgard said a lot of kids were starting up an operation for the event, which she likened to a “Business 101” experience. Many young entrepreneurs who registered were 9 to 11 years old.

A voting contest of best booth was planned, and divided by age range. Results were not available by press time.

Booth and Kong Doctora both said they hope to repeat the market. And all three organizers had their own kids involved with a booth. Kong Doctora said hers sells “Jibbitz,” which are decorations for Crocs footwear.

Gammelgard’s two boys, Benji and George Gammelgard, ran a booth called “B&G Cards + Collectibles.” They brought books, Mandalorian action figures, Pokémon and baseball trading cards, and several $30 mystery boxes filled with cards.

Benji, 11, said his idea was to sell off some extras in his collection and make some money. His 6-year-old brother, George, assists his operation.

It’s a collectibles stash Benji said they’ve been building for three years. His most prized possession on sale was a bobblehead of retired St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols.

Cousin company

Crafted soaps, body scrubs and lip scrubs were made available by Loella Aurora, 14, who runs L+G Soaps with her 13-year-old cousin, Gabrielle Hartrich.

She began making soaps at the start of COVID, Loella said, after they got a maker’s kit for Christmas.

“We were just bored,” she said, ”so we did it, and then we really liked doing it and other people said they would be willing to buy.”

Her favorite part of the operation is trying new things. Loella said she sources molds from Amazon, and was successful using silicone baking models.

She said they source soap bases from Michael’s, including bases made of goat’s milk, honey and triple butter. Loella said they use different scents and colors, offering at least 10 varieties Sunday.

Another pair of cousins in company were Normal’s Emma Steffen and Bloomington’s Audrey Young, both 12. They've run their “Just Cuz” business for two years, offering earrings made from faux leather and macramé knotting.

They agreed the showing of young entrepreneurs was inspiring Sunday.

Art marts

Supplying a bead bracelet-making station Sunday was Bloomington’s Mia Yamada, 16. Her 5-year-old sister, Harper Yamada, helped out.

She said she took a private craft bead class for young girls and ended up with a lot of beads out of it. Mia said she’s tabled pre-made beaded bracelets at other events, but Sunday was her first maker station she set up.

The sophomore at Cornerstone Christian Academy said she figured she'd do better offering more freedom for her customers. Mia added she likes color and it’s a lot of fun incorporating that into supplying a business.

Anther artsy vendor was Smock Creations. Downs' Ashley Smock, a senior at Tri-Valley High School, paints tote bags; she also crochets chain-link wallets, coasters for car cupholders and decorative hanger plants.

Smock said she’s been crafting for as long as she can remember. She noted her school has offered student market opportunities during programs, games and events, which has taught her to offer multiple payment options.

Lucy Edmunds was also at the market. The 12-year-old seventh grader at Chiddix Junior High School set up her first table for her business “fatcatmart,” which sells pet animal prints and takes commissions for those.

Lucy said she’s been drawing pet prints for a few months, and has gotten requests for them for birthday gifts. But when people kept requesting more of her prints, the Normal girl continued.

Her mother, Faith Edmunds, said of the market: “This is so cool.”

