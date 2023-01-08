7 ways to beat cabin fever in Bloomington-Normal this winter

BLOOMINGTON — The weather outside may be frightful, but don’t let that stop you from making your wintertime delightful.

There are several ways to escape cabin fever in Bloomington-Normal: You can jump, skate, climb, paint or play your way out of that living room funk.

Here’s a partial list of fun, indoor recreational activities you can find in the Twin Cities.

Altitude Trampoline Park

One kid on a single trampoline is a big smile. But a group of children in a trampoline park is a true party.

Altitude Trampoline Park, 1702 General Electric Road, Bloomington, is the jumping spot. A light dusting of snow Thursday morning didn’t hold back several families from lining up at the entrance shortly after opening.

Among them was Katie Paine, the Bloomington mother of 7-year-old Joseph Paine, who returned after holding her son's birthday party there in October. She said park staff took care of most party needs to treat 15 boys, and all she had to do was bring the cupcakes.

Joseph’s favorite memory of the party was playing “extreme dodge ball” with his friends, Katie Paine said. She added that her son does tend to make buddies at the park when they come.

Joseph told The Pantagraph he likes to trapeze swing into the foam pit.

Altitude boasts over 23,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other amenities. Other park attractions include battle beams, log rolls, a spinning “wipeout wheel” beam, and trampoline basketball.

Rates start at $19 per hour for single jumpers, or $30 for monthly memberships.

Iron Coyote Challenge Park

You don’t have to live your ninja dreams vicariously through cable TV shows. They can come true in east Bloomington.

Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Avenue, offers a range of obstacles and other physical challenges, including a bouldering wall, climbing walls, an aerial ropes course, a 60-foot zip line, and more.

Married couple Sean and Randi Morrison, brought their two sons there, Isaac, 10, and Alexander Morrison, 6, on Sunday. Dec. 18. Mr. Morrison, also a firefighter-paramedic with the Bloomington Fire Department, trekked through part of the aerial ropes course with Alexander.

Sean Morrison said the most challenging, and interesting part of the course, was trying to traverse the “criss-cross” ropes. Alexander said swinging on the ropes was fun too.

One-hour passes start at $12 for just the ground floor, and go up to $21 for the full facility; monthly memberships fees start at $39. “Iron Ninjas” classes are also held, starting at $149 per session, with a $35 registration fee.

Bloomington Ice Center

You can glide your way to fun times at the Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Avenue. With open skate passes priced at $6, plus $2 for skate rentals, the downtown ice skating can serve families at a low cost. And at an ambient temperature of 58 degrees, you’d only need to wear a light jacket at most while skating at the center.

Bleacher heaters are also set up for those not skating.

Married couple Travis and Jenny Drury, of Bloomington, got out onto the ice Dec. 18 with their two girls, Tessa, 7, and Tinley, 5. Tessa said she likes to go fast, and her mother noted she'll start skate lessons in January.

Father Travis Drury said his favorite part about skating is just getting the family out. And, it’s a fun way to stay active when it’s cold.

He added it gives his girls a chance to try something new and fun, but will also challenge them in a different way.

The center will host a “National Try Hockey for Free Day” from 4:20-5:10 p.m. Feb. 13, for kids aged 4-11; pre-registration required. It also offers “Hockey Tots” and “Hockey Learn to Play” classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Adult Hockey pickup games are on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Beginner skating classes, called “Tots 1” and “Blades 1,” ranging all age groups, are offered too. More information, including rink schedules, can be found on the City of Bloomington Parks & Recreation department website, www.bloomingtonparks.org. You can also email Brian Ludy at bludy@cityblm.org about hockey courses, or Lindsay Danner at ldanner@cityblm.org about skating classes.

Skate ‘N’ Place

If you’d prefer a warmer spot to skate, you can roll on down to Skate ‘N’ Place, 1704 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington. You can boogie down on their classic quad-wheel skates too.

Long-time skater Chris Froman, 54, said he can remember the rink being packed in the 1970s, and he loved it. Froman was spinning with style at the rink Saturday, along with dozens of other skaters.

Normal’s Antonio Wiggins, 11, tried out skating for the first time that day. The Kinsley Junior High School sixth grader came with his sister Austin Wiggins, 9, a fourth grader at Oakdale Elementary School.

Antontio said it was terrifying at first, because he was worried about falling. He soon found his footing, he said, and it turned out to be more fun that riding a scooter.

His sister noted it gets her brother out of the room to do something else aside from reading and building Lego sets.

Owner Tim Overholser said he bought the rink because he met his wife Diane at the counter around 35 years ago. They’ve been married 31 years. Overholser also recalled his mother bringing him to the rink as a child.

He said roller skating is a great cardio exercise that burns up to 600 calories in an hour.

Skate rental rates are $4, and entry passes range from $8-$12 depending on the time and day of visit.

Upper Limits

Looking to reach new heights this winter? You can push yourself 65 feet up the indoor climbing wall at Upper Limits, 1304 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

The converted grain silo facility features bouldering, auto-belays, top-roping and lead climbing. About ten people signed up Friday for a climbing contest, including Chicago’s Joe Flynn.

The 16-year-old said he has similar climbing facilities back home, but he likes to travel for the competitive spirit. He competed at Upper Limits’ contest last year too.

Flynn said climbing is a cross of physical and mental challenges, and a “dopamine hit” awaits once you overcome them.

He also said climbing gyms are more social than lifting gyms, as climbers help each other resolve their route problems.

Day passes start at $14 for adults or $18 for children, plus equipment rental fees. The monthly membership rate is $64.

The Proving Ground

If tall heights are too much, then bouldering is your next bet. The Proving Ground, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal, hosts 6,500 square feet of Rockwerx walls you can grip your way across. Most walls max out at about 20 feet in height.

Lauren Schrad, 32, has been a member there for a little over a year, and she also testified to her gym’s social atmosphere. She said it goes to the point where strangers cheer you on.

“It’s fantastic,” she said.

Routes are set by color-coded climbing holds. They vary in difficulty levels, and are also termed as “problems.” Schrad said figuring out a climbing route is like solving a math problem. You just have to think your way through it, she said.

Both Upper Limits and The Proving Ground occasionally reset their routes to keep thing fresh.

Daily rates at TPG start at $20 for ages 11 and up, or $16 for children aged 10 and under. Family day passes are $69. Monthly memberships, which include climbing shoes, are $69, with a one-month trial membership available for $49.

Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative

Don’t like your living room scenery? You can try painting new landscapes at two classes offered this month by Inside out Accessible Art Cooperative, 200 E. Monroe St., Bloomington.

A $12 “Cool Color WinterPainting” course is planned 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan 16. Using winter tints and shades, the class teaches color mixing, shadowing and perspective.

Then from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, is a “Monochromatic Winter Painting” class, teaching how to paint freehand winter scenes. The fee is $15; both courses include supplies.

Instructor Peggy Dunlap, who has taught art for 35 years, said that making art is good for anybody at any times. When kids or adults have nothing else to do, she said it’s better to be creative than to watch TV.

Youth art classes are also offered on the fourth Saturday of each month through June at the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

