7 finalists to vie for McLean County Fair royalty

Finalists for the 2022 McLean County Fair royalty are, from left to right, Anita Villanueva, Beth Clark, Tarah Hilt, A.J. Hepner, Madison Hamilton, Shandre Willoughby and Autumn Botkin. 

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair hosted the McLean County Royalty Preliminary Contest on Wednesday, selecting candidates for the finals ahead of this year's fair.

The 2022 McLean County 4-H Royalty finalists include the following:

  • Anita Villanueva, 17, daughter of Anna Marie Villanueva of Heyworth. She is a member of the County Capri 4-H Club and was involved with Heyworth FFA. She attends Hair Masters Institute of Cosmetology.
  • Beth Clark, 18, daughter of Sally Clark of LeRoy. She is a member of the Lexington Leprechauns 4-H Club and Lexington FFA. She attends Illinois State University and will be a sophomore this fall majoring in agricultural education.
  • Tarah Hilt, 16, daughter of Matt and Molly Hilt of Carlock. She is a member of the Danvers Industrial Youth 4-H Club and Olympia FFA. She will be a senior this fall at Olympia High School.
  • A.J. Hepner, 17, son of Eric and Carol Hepner of Colfax. He is a member of the Downs Top Notchers 4-H Club. He will attend Heartland Community College this fall.
  • Madison Hamilton, 18, daughter of Randy and Deanna Hamilton of LeRoy. She is a member of the LeRoy 4-H Club and LeRoy FFA. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.
  • Shandre Willoughby, 18, daughter of Kurt and Vanessa Willoughby of Danvers. She is a member of the CIPS Kids 4-H SPIN Club and Olympia FFA. She will attend Eureka College this fall.
  • Autumn Botkin, 18, daughter of Roger and Julie Botkin of Lexington. She is a member of the Lexington Leprechauns 4-H Club and Lexington FFA. She attends Iowa State University and will be a sophomore this fall.

The contestants will compete at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Cloverleaf Auditorium at the McLean County Fair.

