7 finalists to vie for McLean County Fair royalty

The 2022 McLean County 4-H Royalty finalists include the following:
Anita Villanueva, 17, daughter of Anna Marie Villanueva of Heyworth. She is a member of the County Capri 4-H Club and was involved with Heyworth FFA. She attends Hair Masters Institute of Cosmetology.
Beth Clark, 18, daughter of Sally Clark of LeRoy. She is a member of the Lexington Leprechauns 4-H Club and Lexington FFA. She attends Illinois State University and will be a sophomore this fall majoring in agricultural education.
Tarah Hilt, 16, daughter of Matt and Molly Hilt of Carlock. She is a member of the Danvers Industrial Youth 4-H Club and Olympia FFA. She will be a senior this fall at Olympia High School.
A.J. Hepner, 17, son of Eric and Carol Hepner of Colfax. He is a member of the Downs Top Notchers 4-H Club. He will attend Heartland Community College this fall.
Madison Hamilton, 18, daughter of Randy and Deanna Hamilton of LeRoy. She is a member of the LeRoy 4-H Club and LeRoy FFA. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.
Shandre Willoughby, 18, daughter of Kurt and Vanessa Willoughby of Danvers. She is a member of the CIPS Kids 4-H SPIN Club and Olympia FFA. She will attend Eureka College this fall.
Autumn Botkin, 18, daughter of Roger and Julie Botkin of Lexington. She is a member of the Lexington Leprechauns 4-H Club and Lexington FFA. She attends Iowa State University and will be a sophomore this fall.
The contestants will compete at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Cloverleaf Auditorium at the McLean County Fair.
