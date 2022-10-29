60 years later, McLean County man shares vivid memory of Cuban Missile Crisis

BLOOMINGTON — On Sunday, Oct. 28, 1962, the world sighed in relief as Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev announced that the Soviet Union was removing its nuclear missiles from Cuba.

For two weeks in October '62, when the U.S. discovered Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba, the United States, the Soviet Union and the Republic of Cuba were on the brink of nuclear war.

While Cuba was a player in the Cold War and eager to retaliate against the U.S. for interfering after the revolution that brought President Fidel Castro to power, Castro and his party acted mainly as pawns of the Soviet Union.

Mike Quinn of LeRoy was 18 years old and in the U.S. Air Force at the time. He was stationed in Florida at Homestead Air Force Base.

He remembers it like it was yesterday.

"Bases were immediately put on lockdown," said Quinn, now 78. What followed were 14 days of tension, protests, saber-rattling, secret negotiations and, finally, peace.

Over the years, Quinn has done extensive research into the Cuban Missile Crisis. "I do feel like it's something that needs to be brought out into the open. It's something everybody should be talking about, it really is," he said.

Background

The Soviet Union had been supplying Cuba with equipment and personnel throughout 1962. The U.S. Air Force had been flying U-2 jets, high-altitude spy planes, over Cuba and tracking equipment movements.

The equipment photographed was assessed to be Soviet surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). These weapons, according to the CIA, are used to destroy objects in the air like enemy planes or inbound missiles.

At the time, Cuba claimed it needed the sites for air defense, something the U.S. took as a threat to its U-2 flyovers.

CIA documents from the time show there were days in Oct. 10 to 13 when weather forecasts were "unfavorable" for U-2 flights over Cuba.

The U-2 flight on Sunday Oct. 14 produced the first images of Soviet mid-range ballistic missiles in Cuba.

According to a CIA memorandum, President John Kennedy's Cabinet urged swift, decisive action. Kennedy, however, wanted to know more and ordered more observation of the island.

'Touch-and-go situation'

The ballistic missiles in Cuba, once installed, would have been aimed at the U.S. and used for deterrence or retaliation in the event of an attack, according to declassified CIA documents.

In order to defend against this, the U.S. had its own missile systems meant to target enemy planes and missiles along the Gulf of Mexico in places like Florida and Alabama, Quinn said.

As part of a guided missile defense system at Strategic Air Command Florida, Quinn said, "If they wanted to fire (defensive) missiles, we had less than five minutes to get that missile up in the air."

"During the actual crisis," he said, "we had 12-man squads. We were in a bunker, underground. The place is a 12-foot square, and I sat at the front of the bunker, in front of a console."

He listed all of the surface-to-air missiles at the base: "There's Nike Hercules, Nike Zeus, Nike Ajax.

"At the time, the Nike Hercules could shoot down any missile that Russia had," Quinn said. His were the Hercules missiles.

Quinn said he was so familiar with them, "I could take them apart and put them back together in my sleep."

Ronald Baker, 89, was a pilot in the U.S. Navy stationed aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise during the crisis. The Enterprise was part of the 160-ship quarantine that surrounded Cuba, preventing any Soviet vessels from reaching the island.

"It was a touch-and-go situation at the time. Thanks to President Kennedy, nothing came of it … but very easily could have," said Baker, who left the Navy in 1964 and now lives in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Baker, part of an A4D fighter jet squadron, said they were prepared to strike their target with six aircraft. "The six aircraft were loaded (as) such: two had three napalm bombs, two had three rocket pods (24 rockets) and two had 18, 250-pound bombs."

He said, if ordered to strike, they would go in groups: napalm first, bombers second and rockets last. They were also equipped with 400 rounds each of 20 mm cannon ammunition, he said.

"Making a complete 180 turn, all six (aircraft), passing over the target again, would strafe anything that might still be a target," Baker said. "Fortunately for Cuba, we never had to go."

Quinn's missiles were nuclear-tipped. "That's why you didn't have to hit the missiles," he said, "you just have to get close. Could you imagine that?"

Baker said, "I can't remember how many times we were ordered to man our aircraft only to be told to stand down and return to the ready room.

"After a while it became a joke," he said. "We began giving ourselves medals for each time we had to man aircraft only to be told to stand down again."

'A crazy time'

John McCone was the director of Central Intelligence during the crisis. Declassified Top Secret documents written by McCone detail how the U.S. knew that the missiles were Soviet in origin, that they were nuclear and what their extreme striking ranges were.

There were missiles that could travel almost 1,200 miles, and fears there could soon be missiles capable of traveling over 2,500 miles. This would encompass all of Central America and most of North America, including most of the lower 48 states.

CIA documents show that the Soviet Union intended to move dozens of missiles onto Cuba in an attempt to destabilize American presence on a global scale, not only by creating a direct threat to national security but also to prove the United States' inability to enforce its will on the world stage.

Quinn believes that Cuba's goal was more direct. Through his research, he thinks Castro wanted to use Soviet weaponry and tactics to invade the U.S.

Quinn said schoolchildren were instructed to hide under their desks in case of a nuclear attack, but didn't see any relevance in it. "That's just to kiss your butt goodbye," he said, "because what are you going to do?"

Baker said he was also trained to deploy nuclear weapons. "We had special white helmets with a special visor that if you looked at the sun it appeared as a pinpoint of light," he said. "We had special thermal, white, insulated flight suits with white gloves and white boots."

He said, "We always had two aircraft loaded with nuclear weapons on the hangar deck while deployed and the pilots were briefed and rotated daily."

"It was a crazy time," Baker said.

Quinn said that, in order to bring the Soviet Union to the negotiating table, the U.S. needed a bargaining chip. So, on Saturday, Oct. 27, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, the president's brother, met with the Soviet ambassador.

"Kennedy was told Khrushchev would take the missiles out of Cuba if we would take our missiles out of Turkey," Quinn said.

It was highly classified information at the time that the U.S. had ballistic missiles deployed in Turkey capable of striking Moscow.

Quid pro quo. Tête-à-tête. "You scratch my back, I'll scratch yours."

"When Bobby Kennedy took that information to John Kennedy, John Kennedy said he would accept it if Khrushchev would take his planes out of Cuba, too," Quinn said. "Khrushchev agreed."

'The good lord intervened'

"You know, I fear a nuclear war," Baker said. "I fear an Armageddon. We have all seen the devastation and destruction of Japan."

In August 1945, the U.S. dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The bombs built since then are hundreds of times more powerful.

Quinn said that, at the time, the world was simply grateful that war was avoided. They didn't know how, though.

"For 20 years I just figured the good Lord up above intervened because they both said 'we're not doing (backing down)'."

He said, "I spent 12 days … down in that bunker. Just waiting for something to happen."

"When Khrushchev finally said he was taking (the missiles) out, I just figured the good Lord intervened," he said.