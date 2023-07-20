BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday six projects are ongoing in Bloomington-Normal as part of year five of the Rebuild Illinois project.

The six projects, which are part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's bipartisan capital program, make up a $48 million investment in improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating well-paying jobs throughout the region, according to IDOT.

The Bloomington-Normal area projects include:

patching, milling and resurfacing Veterans Parkway from Clearwater Avenue to Old Route 66 in Bloomington, with ADA improvements, which began in June and is expected to be completed in October;

box culvert replacement across U.S. Business 51 north of Raab Road in Normal, which began in June and is expected to be completed in September;

superstructure replacement on Old U.S. 51 over Kickapoo Creek one mile north of the U.S. 136 bridge, which began in June and is expected to be completed in November;

patching, milling and resurfacing Illinois Route 9 from Illinois Route 122 to Walton Drive in Bloomington, which began in April The work began in April and is expected to be completed by the end of July;

patching, milling and resurfacing Interstate 55 from the Logan County line to just south of Shirley, which began in June and is expected to be completed in October;

patching, milling and resurfacing Interstate 74 from just north of I-55 Business to just east of U.S. 51 at I-55 in Bloomington, which began in May and is expected to be completed in September.

The Rebuild Illinois project passed in 2019 and is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. It is the largest capital program in state history and the first that involves all methods of transportation: roads, bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rails, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Year four of the project included an estimated $12.1 billion in improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

Visit idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for more information.

