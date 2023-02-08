BLOOMINGTON — Six organizations have received $1,000 each in a new round of funding from the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

The Byway is a nonprofit organization; its project funds are intended to support events, marketing and advertising efforts, and projects that help preserve the heritage of Illinois Route 66 and promote travel to Illinois Route 66 communities and sites. The money cannot be used for general operating or construction expenses, the organization said in a news release. Byway project funds range from $500 to $1,000.

The organization said it had received many applications in recent months. One project is not ready to be announced to the public, but a total of $6,000 was awarded to six others.

The recipients are:

Illinois Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Pontiac, $1,000 for marketing;

Best Western Plus Bloomington East Hotel, $1,000 for beautification;

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes/Robin Roberts Stadium, $1,000 for beautification;

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet, $1,000 for marketing;

Atlanta Public Library District — Palms Grill, Clock Tower, and Museum, $1,000 for awning restoration and beautification;

City of Atlanta Tourism, $1,000 for mural restoration.

More information is available at https://illinoisroute66.org.

Photos: Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 drew vendors and visitors