6 months later, no answers in Jelani Day's disappearance, death

BLOOMINGTON — Six months after her son disappeared, Carmen Bolden Day says she still has no answers.

“I still know nothing but I believe that God is working,” she said in a recent Facebook post. “Too many people are praying and those prayers are not falling on deaf ears.”

Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Danville man, was reported missing out of Bloomington on Aug. 25; the next day his car was found in a hidden wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, a small city an hour north of Illinois State University, where Day was a graduate student studying speech language pathology.

His body was pulled from the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and confirmation of his identity was released to the public Sept. 23. The LaSalle County coroner later determined he died by drowning, and the medical examiner noted “The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown.”

Day’s family has been adamant that he was murdered and did not go into the river by his own choice.

“Jelani's murderers are still free, walking the streets among us. We must do all that we can to hold them accountable,” Bolden Day wrote in a Facebook post Jan. 20.

A multi-jurisdictional law enforcement team that dubbed itself the “Jelani Day Joint Task Force” has released little information in the last six months, with the last news release sent in December, announcing the FBI was offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Day’s final hours.

The task force includes the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington, Peru and LaSalle police departments, Illinois State Police, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, FBI’s Chicago office and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

They have urged the FBI to take the lead on this investigation, but thus far the bureau has declined, acting only in an assistance role. Bureau officials have told The Pantagraph the FBI will not take over the case unless a federal crime has been committed, which no authorities have indicated is the case.

“Peru Police Department is still the lead investigative agency, though all agencies on the task force are contributing to the investigation. There is no additional comment at this time,” FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said Tuesday.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka did not return calls requesting comment.

Despite the bureau saying Peru is the lead agency, a Bloomington police spokesman and a LaSalle County lieutenant said this week any inquiries related to Day’s case should be directed to the FBI.

Bolden Day and her family have taken to social media, asking supporters to call police chiefs in Peru, Bloomington and LaSalle, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other public officials, demanding more attention and more FBI involvement for Day’s case.

“These are the people who are really making the decisions … I want to know what happened to my son and what they are doing,” Bolden Day wrote in one call to action on Facebook. “Please email and call these individuals … Help me to make them accountable.”

She met with Bloomington Chief Jamal Simington this month, after speaking at a Bloomington City Council meeting in January, criticizing the department for lack of transparency and communication.

Social media posts indicate Day’s family left that meeting with no answers. Bloomington police declined to comment on the meeting and Bolden Day has not responded to requests for comment.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

