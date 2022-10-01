5K shows Sacha McGrath's lasting impact on Mackinaw

MACKINAW — Nearly 200 people signed up to run or walk in the annual Sacha's Sashay to raise funds for town improvements on Saturday.

The fundraiser is in honor of the late Sacha McGrath, who died in 2011 at age 29 after a short battle with cancer.

She left behind a husband, Joe, and their son, Jack.

Molly McGrath, board member for the sashay and Sacha's sister-in-law, said they had the most people, 80, sign up to run this year, up from 60 last year.

Joe said, "It's by far the most we've had from a 5K standpoint for the runners."

Molly said they usually raise about $10,000 a year through the sashay, but this year has brought in nearly $12,000 from sponsors alone, not taking individual runners and donations into account.

Joe added, "The businesses are very supportive of this event here locally, and that really helps our cause and helps us be able to give back.

"Everything we raise stays right here in the community in Mackinaw. And we're pretty proud of that," he said.

Sacha's Sashay has raised funds to enhance and rebuild the parks and playgrounds around Mackinaw.

They have paid to have a zipline installed and a new fence around a basketball court in Westwood Park, as well as an expression swing for a parent and child to ride together in Veterans Park.

Linda Curran, Sacha's mother, said with tears in her eyes, "I have a lot of emotions because I can't believe this community come together in memory of Sach. And she'd be over the moon with what this community has done and what we've been able to do with the funds."

Curran said Sacha had a unique insight.

One time, Curran said, while pushing Sacha in a wheelchair by the grade school baseball field, "She goes, 'Mom, that baseball field needs redone.' I said, 'No it doesn't, Sach.'"

The baseball field was the first project the sashay funded.

Molly said it typically takes a week to tally all the funds from the event.

The weather was crisp and sunny on Saturday morning as runners took off for their 5K.

"Sacha usually brings us rain," Curran said.

"It's a wonderful event," she said. "The community has just been fabulous."

While charity runs are sometimes known to fizzle out after a few years, the sashay has only seemed to grow stronger each passing year.

"I cannot believe how much we have grown in the past 12 years," Curran said.

Joe said, "I know that Sacha's smiling down on us. I've got to believe that she had a lasting impact on this community."

Jack, Joe's and Sacha's son, is 12 this year, and he finished the 5K in just over 30 minutes.

"It's rewarding," Joe said. "It's an opportunity for him to hear, from others here today, stories about his mom so that he has that opportunity to learn more about her — who she was."

Joe said Sacha would be proud to see what they have done for the town. "I think she would be overwhelmed," he said.