5 questions with the Rev. Brigitte Black, 'I Have A Dream' Award winner

Name: The Rev. Dr. Brigitte Black

Position: Pastor of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bloomington

1. How does it feel to be one of the five winners of the 2022 Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions' "I Have a Dream" Award?

I am honored to have been nominated and received this award. I feel my labors have not been in vain, and there is so much more work to do.

2. What experiences set you up to be qualified for this award?

I came to the community in 2016. I have been trained in restorative justice practices and have put that training to use where it has been necessary. I work with Not In Our Town. We organized community listening circles after the George Floyd incident and the elections. The community listening circles provided a safe environment to dialogue about racism. I am on the Public Safety and Community Relations Board. I helped organize getting vaccinations in the arms of African American seniors and frontline workers. We brought the vaccines to an African American church in the community. I work with the Creation Care Team. We are working on ways the church/religious community can better care for God's creation. I volunteer my time and energy with the NAACP. These are some of the areas I have volunteered.

3. Which church are you a pastor at and what is its mission?

Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 803 W. Olive St., Bloomington. It is the oldest African American church in McLean County. This church has a history of fighting for justice and equality in this county and so we just walk in that same legacy. It is the first home of the NAACP. For years, the NAACP met at this church. Our mission involves justice, equality and saving souls, and so that’s what we do.

4. In what ways can the Bloomington-Normal community improve its efforts in dismantling racism?

We can keep the lines of communication open between the community and government. We can continue to have community listening circles where we listen to the stories of others. When COVID-19 has passed, we can break bread together. We can provide opportunities for growth, technical development and job skills for the underserved in our community.

5. Which types of values or ideologies that Dr. King instilled during his lifetime have stuck the most with you?

As a very young child, 5 years of age, I attended Operation Breadbasket, led by founder and CEO the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So I learned from a young age that "I am somebody, I must be respected, and I must be protected." My life matters, so I marched and picketed injustice. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." This quote has motivated me to work for change and justice.

We can make this a more loving, kind and safe world with the help of God. I am working towards a society where we love our neighbors and treat our neighbors the way we want to be treated.

