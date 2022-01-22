5 questions with Roger Scott, new executive director of Habitat for Humanity McLean County

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Roger Scott

Position: Executive director of Habitat for Humanity of McLean County

Scott accepted the executive director position Dec. 26, taking over for interim executive director Tom Gerschick.

1. Why did you want this position?

When the executive director position opened up, I was immediately drawn to the opportunity to combine my passion for building affordable housing with my skills as a motivator, collaborator and a team leader. Since I already knew most of the staff through several volunteer roles, I knew I wanted to be a part of this team.

2. What relevant experience are you bringing to this position?

I have spent seven years as a volunteer and I most recently served on the Habitat for Humanity of McLean County Board of Directors. I also spent 37 years in education as a teacher, a coach and an administrator. I’m a part of the Habitat for Humanity Retired Crew, which is a crew of volunteers who meet every Tuesday and Thursday morning at the Habitat’s ReStore, 1402 W. Washington St., Bloomington, to complete various tasks as needed for the construction manager. I’m one of four project directors for the Makala/Mbembi family build on West Locust Street in Bloomington. I also serve on the development, construction, and marketing/outreach committees for Habitat, and I have regularly volunteered at the ReStore.

3. In what ways does Habitat for Humanity of McLean County assist the community with housing issues?

We construct, rehabilitate and preserve homes. We advocate for fair and just housing policies, and we provide training and access to resources for families to improve their shelter conditions. All Habitat for Humanity houses around the world are built using the same guiding principles. We build large enough homes to meet the homeowner family’s needs, but also small enough to keep construction and maintenance costs to a minimum. We use quality, locally-available building materials and homes are designed to reflect the local climate and culture. The organization was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a decent and affordable place to live in dignity and safety. We continue to stand on the principle that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

4. What specific work does Habitat for Humanity do in McLean County?

Habitat for Humanity of McLean County builds six houses each year within McLean County. A majority of those homes are in Bloomington and Normal. Habitat for Humanity of McLean County has built 180 local homes since it was founded in 1985.

5. What are you looking forward to with this position?

I’m excited to start on the new journey of being the executive director of Habitat McLean County because I believe in the mission of this Christian housing organization that has helped more than 700 people construct, rehabilitate and preserve their homes in McLean County. I’m also looking forward to getting a chance to know all the people, as well as getting the word out to the community and continuing the excellent effort that the Habitat has done here in the area. The Habitat has been here, it’s a well-known organization in the community, and I just want to keep that going. I don’t necessarily have big changes in mind; it’s more or less trying to maintain the professionalism and the quality of the Habitat name and the Habitat homes and things that we help for low-income housing people.

