5 questions with Robbie Osenga, business development & commercial real estate broker

Name: Robbie Osenga
Position: Business development and commercial real estate broker
1. What's your vision for Bloomington-Normal's commercial development?
"Building A Brighter Blo/No” has been a visionary phrase of mine over the last several years, and to be honest, commercial development is a part of that, but it goes much deeper for me personally than just real estate and development projects. At my core as an individual is an innate affinity to seeing all things reach their potential. This embodies buildings, real estate and design aesthetic for sure, but more so, my drive is for the people in our community to thrive and experience health across all of their key relationships. In the little projects and ways in which I’ve been granted influence, I work to create spaces and experiences for our community to reach its fullest potential. This is why my work with Catalyst Construction has been such a gift, because their vision to influence positive change with each project, person and community we engage with completely aligns with my vision and passions. At the end of the day I’m so grateful to get to serve my hometown in the ways I do each day, and hope a little slice of this vision is slowly coming into reality!
2. Are there any interesting projects you're currently working on?
There are a handful of projects we are working on that I’m really excited about. Obviously the redevelopment of the CII East building, along with the Grove + Prairie building have been the primary focus over the past couple of years, and will continue to be for a while. It is these types of projects that I’m finding I’m best suited to help with. In the development world, these projects are called “adaptive reuse,” which in plain speak means, "flipping something on its head." I am humbled that a handful of organizations here in our community have asked me to help them redeem these properties, and ultimately help them create a space that they couldn’t find elsewhere in our market. Each of these projects starts with a local business or organization inviting me to come and get to know them and their dreams for their future intimately enough, and then they empower me to go and start stewarding their dream and re-imagining these existing spaces repurposed in such a way that ultimately serves them and the community really well. Perhaps the best part of these projects is that I get to partner with brilliant local architects and craftsmen on how to create work and living spaces that attract and retain the next generation to grow here in our community. It is a real gift and I’m grateful for the opportunities!
3. You gave a TED Talk in Normal in 2016. What was that about?
My TedX talk is based on a turning point moment in my life, that really rattled me at my core. It was from this experience that I gained a tremendous amount self awareness about who I actually am, in comparison to who I thought I was supposed to be. I share some of what I’ve learned (and, for that matter, am still learning) in the hopes that it might provide some encouragement and guidance for others who are looking for direction or clarity in their own personal lives. It is sort of an appetizer to a free online course I created called "Clarity in Calling," that I hope has been a helpful tool for people looking to take a more meaningful step forward in their lives!
4. What past experiences do you have?
When I think about this question, my mind first goes to experiences I’ve had at places of retreat. I’ve been really fortunate to have had numerous experiences over my life that were intentionally set away. These typically have been at camps and retreat centers, where people have created intentionally designed spaces and experiences for people such as me to connect with others and to connect with God. These times and spaces away in retreat have made such a significant impact on my life and relationships. I am tremendously grateful for the people and organizations that have created these experiences for me, and hope in some meaningful way to help create spaces and experiences like this for others as well!
5. What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I’ve been gifted with a beautiful family in my wife Candice and three children Kelsey (12), Reese (10) and Graham (8). Much of my free time is spent traveling, adventuring and learning from and with them! We are actively involved in our faith community and love investing into the lives of college students and young professionals, and whenever possible we love to bring these friends alongside our family for meals, time on the water and in the everyday, ordinary busy-ness of raising three kiddos.
