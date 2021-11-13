5 questions with Moraine View R&R Veterans' Retreat staff

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

What: Moraine View R&R Veterans' Retreat

Where: 36590 E 900 North Road, Saybrook

1. Who began Moraine View R&R and why?

Scott Grotbo is the founder of Moraine View R&R and currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Illinois Air National Guard, Peoria. He is a veteran with over 26 years of service as an Air Force Special Warfare Operator and a veteran of Afghanistan.

“In April 2020, I had the idea of creating a retreat atmosphere with some of the therapeutic amenities I wish I had available after returning from my deployments in 2002-2003," he said. "I created Moraine View R&R with the goal of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual resilience, which were part of my own self-care. I wanted to create the ideal place to cater to these critical areas of resiliency for all veterans.

"I want this retreat to provide my fellow veterans a positive experience to help us get past the challenges that have plagued us for so long.”

2. What is the purpose of the veterans’ retreat?

"Moraine View R&R is a fellowship retreat devoted to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual strengthening through education and therapy, providing resilience to our nation’s veterans."

3. When does Moraine View R&R Veterans' Retreat open?

"We hope to begin facilitated retreats at our location in Saybrook starting in the spring of 2022."

4. How can people get involved with Moraine View R&R Veterans’ Retreat?

"We currently welcome any and all volunteers in support of the retreat and our ongoing efforts to accomplish our mission of veteran resiliency. Please feel free to contact us through our website, moraineviewretreat.org, Facebook page, and/or email at Moraineviewretreat@gmail.com."

5. What’s next for this organization?

"We hope to provide veterans with the opportunity to attend one of 18 week-long retreats each year, as well as be a host to other veteran programs and organizations with similar missions. Our program continues to evolve and we look forward to working with as many people who share our vision as possible. In an effort to reduce the veteran suicide rate, we will entertain any and all possibilities."

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256.

