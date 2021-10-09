5 questions with Mike Raycraft, Third Sunday Market organizer

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Mike Raycraft

Position: Third Sunday Market owner and organizer

1. Oct. 17 is your last regular-season flea market of the year?

Yes, and then we do have ... a holiday show that we do Nov. 14, the second weekend. We're aware that's the second weekend, that's not a typo, and that's because the Festival of Trees is that next week. We’ll have it outdoors in November depending on weather, but we’ll call next week the last of the regular season, and then the holiday show is kind of the bonus show. It’s smaller, we don’t use all the barns. That’ll kind of kick off the holiday shopping season. We’re really excited about that because I’ve been reading about all the stuff with importing and people having a hard time buying gifts. They’re telling everyone to buy gifts early this year because the stores are worried about having stuff in stock to sell. Well, our stuff is pretty much right there ready to go, there it is right in front of you, and so I think it’s an ideal time. The next one after Nov. 14 is the third Sunday of next May.

2. How many vendors come to the Third Sunday Market in a year?

Over the course of a season, May through November, we probably attract between 800 and 900 different vendors. Now, those vendors may be vendors that do it every month. They may be vendors that do it once or twice or three times, depending, but between 800 and 900. Generally, we have dealers who are coming from about 18 different states all the way ... from Minnesota on one end all the way to South Carolina on the other end.

3. How much preparation goes into setting up for the season?

It’s a tremendous undertaking. It’s a large, large monthly event... It’s a fairly small organization within the Raycraft family and then staff we have on the weekend, but our operation is pretty much held by the family. All the internal logistics – recruiting, promoting, managing the dealers, fielding all the phone calls — our Facebook group has 34,000 fans on it, which is a lot, and you have to maintain that and keep it current. Also, you want to make sure you’re communicating with the people in the community to make sure people are aware of the event, and the grounds look good and it’s ready to go for the vendors. We take a lot of pride in our event to the public...

4. Do you have any plans for this year’s offseason?

It’d be nice to take a little bit of a breather after doing these events because we live and die it as a family for about 10 months a year. I’m also a professor at the University of Illinois, so I always have that going on, as well. But we’re always looking for new vendors, maintaining the social media sites, promoting the show. The real goal ... we really are trying to create a nice event for the public, but we also think it’s a great way to promote the community. The family takes a lot of pride in that, in terms of the number of vendors who are coming to town, staying in hotels and buying gas and spending money in the community. We hope to make a nice contribution to the community. In the winter months, we’re always preparing, going to other shows, looking for more vendors, ways to streamline it, trying to keep current because there’s always new things that are popular in the collector market. Things come and go and we try to keep on that. And we keep in touch with our vendors.

5. How did the Third Sunday Market come to be?

My parents, Don and Carol, founded the show back in the 1980s. My wife, Emily, and I have been managing it for the last decade or so. My parents were heavily involved in the antiques business both as dealers and very active collectors, and they saw a need for it in this part of the country. Bloomington was an ideal location for an event like this because we’re right in the middle of so many different things. That and the location really was a natural outing for us. We’ve had a great partnership with the McLean County Fairgrounds and Farm Bureau for 30-plus years. That kind of got us started back then and we’ve been running ever since.

