5 questions with Michael Brown, director of the Ecology Action Center

We are actually already almost halfway to our goal for this year. The Tree Corps initiative was launched in late 2020 as a strategy to improve local air quality, sequester carbon emissions, and increase food sources and habitat for native pollinators and wildlife. We had a very successful first year in 2021 and learned a lot. The key to success is broad-based community involvement and partnerships. This year we are working with Heartland Community College, Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District, Sugar Grove Nature Center, ParkLands Foundation and the Friends of the Constitution Trail as planting project partners. We have help from groups like the U of I Extension Master Naturalists, local Rotary and Kiwanis groups, church congregations and other groups — small and large. We invite anyone to volunteer or donate as an individual or as a group. Workplaces, clubs or families can create "Tree Teams" where they work collaboratively to help raise money to help us pay for trees and then can also choose to come help at the planting workdays. We have two upcoming tree-planting workdays at BNWRD on April 23 and 24 that we need more volunteers for — people can learn more or sign up by going to the Tree Corps section of our website at Tree-Corps.org . We are also still seeking donations to help pay for the 10,000 trees for this year; at $5 per tree it's pretty reasonable and scalable for anyone to help out. You can donate to cover the costs of planting one tree, 50 trees or 100 trees — whatever works within your budget.