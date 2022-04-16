5 questions with Michael Brown, director of the Ecology Action Center

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Michael Brown

Position: Ecology Action Center executive director

1. What does the Ecology Action Center have planned for Earth Day?

Well, Earth Day is our thing. It is our day as the environmental sustainability agency for Bloomington-Normal and McLean County to take what we do year-round but then try and get more people on board and involved in more sustainable practices. Being springtime, with everything greening up outside and trees and flowers budding, it is a great time to get people outside to appreciate our local environment while also doing something beneficial. We have a long-running tradition of coordinating a trail and creek cleanup event for Earth Day. In addition, we have two days of tree-planting workdays as part of our Tree Corps initiative, where we are planting 10,000 new trees a year in our community for at least 10 years in a row.

We are also running a special Earth Day project online called Four Questions for Earth Day. This is an interactive social media-based exercise to engage the community and get people to think deeply and broadly about environmental challenges and how we address them together. This will begin Monday, April 18, with the first question, with another question each day through Thursday, April 21. We will then consolidate the responses we receive along with personal responses from the EAC staff and share that on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.



2. How will the EAC plant 10,000 trees in McLean County this year?

We are actually already almost halfway to our goal for this year. The Tree Corps initiative was launched in late 2020 as a strategy to improve local air quality, sequester carbon emissions, and increase food sources and habitat for native pollinators and wildlife. We had a very successful first year in 2021 and learned a lot. The key to success is broad-based community involvement and partnerships. This year we are working with Heartland Community College, Bloomington Normal Water Reclamation District, Sugar Grove Nature Center, ParkLands Foundation and the Friends of the Constitution Trail as planting project partners. We have help from groups like the U of I Extension Master Naturalists, local Rotary and Kiwanis groups, church congregations and other groups — small and large. We invite anyone to volunteer or donate as an individual or as a group. Workplaces, clubs or families can create "Tree Teams" where they work collaboratively to help raise money to help us pay for trees and then can also choose to come help at the planting workdays. We have two upcoming tree-planting workdays at BNWRD on April 23 and 24 that we need more volunteers for — people can learn more or sign up by going to the Tree Corps section of our website at Tree-Corps.org . We are also still seeking donations to help pay for the 10,000 trees for this year; at $5 per tree it's pretty reasonable and scalable for anyone to help out. You can donate to cover the costs of planting one tree, 50 trees or 100 trees — whatever works within your budget.

3. How has the EAC's new residential composting system progressed?





The demand for the program continues to grow and we are optimistic that we can add a second kiosk for Bloomington-Normal sometime this year. The current kiosk is in north Normal, so we hope to place the next kiosk more centrally in Bloomington. People can learn more about BN Community Composting or sign up by going to BN Community Composting continues to grow. Launched also in late 2020, this is an easy way for people to compost their food scraps without needing to get involved in backyard composting. They subscribe to the service and get access to a self-serve kiosk where they can drop off their food waste anytime. It is even better than backyard composting, as this program can actually compost more types of food waste than can go in a backyard composting. The service provider, Better Earth Logistics, has a commercial composting facility south of Peoria where everything reaches high temperatures that kill off dangerous pathogens. So that means the BN Community Composting program can take meat, bones, fat, prepared foods and other items that households cannot safely compost in their backyard compost piles, which don't get hot enough.The demand for the program continues to grow and we are optimistic that we can add a second kiosk for Bloomington-Normal sometime this year. The current kiosk is in north Normal, so we hope to place the next kiosk more centrally in Bloomington. People can learn more about BN Community Composting or sign up by going to BNcommunityComposting.org

4. What else is the Ecology Action Center working on?

Internally, I used to talk about pushing projects back to the "offseason," meaning the wintertime, when there was less going on. It has now become an inside joke with the staff, as we have no "offseason." We are a very small staff that provides a lot of services for our community. Some of our current projects include:

Promotion of Illinois Solar For All — a state program to provide access to solar or community solar to income qualifying households, nonprofit organizations and local government agencies that serve income-qualifying households

Completion of a Community Energy Strategic Plan — this is an effort to reduce air pollutants like ozone that contribute to asthma and emphysema and reduce local greenhouse gas emissions

Evaluation of feasibility of a possible future permanent facility for the collection of household hazardous waste — like recycling, the key to increasing participation in household hazardous waste collection efforts is to reduce the barriers to participation by making it easier for people to access. 5. How can residents get involved with the EAC, or are there any tips for how residents can contribute to a greener lifestyle?

Our longest-running service for the community is recycling and waste reduction education — we've been doing that for over 50 years now. In addition to being the centralized source for all local recycling and waste questions, we offer a very user-friendly web or smartphone app called Recycle Coach. We keep this updated on an ongoing basis with all of the answers to local recycling and waste disposal questions. Residents can download this for their smartphone or access it via RecycleBN.org , or they can call us at 309-455-3169, stop by our office at 202 W. College Ave. in Normal, or contact us via social media with recycling and waste questions.





We hope local residents will participate in our Four Questions for Earth Day activity next week. Find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram; a summary will also be shared on our website at We have monthly volunteer workdays with our Sugar Creek Stewards program where we remove invasive and exotic brush and weeds from a couple of sites along Sugar Creek and help restore native forbs, grasses and shrubs that do a better job of filtering out storm water runoff pollution, stabilization of stream banks to reduce erosion, and improvement of pollinator habitat. Our ever-popular rain barrel workshops allow residents to capture and reuse rainwater for use in their yards or gardens. Home or small business energy audits are available for a very low fee for Bloomington and Normal residents, helping them prioritize weatherization or other home improvement projects to get the most energy savings for their efforts.We hope local residents will participate in our Four Questions for Earth Day activity next week. Find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram; a summary will also be shared on our website at ecologyactioncenter.org . This should be thought-provoking and help provide inspiration for all, especially in the face of current and future environmental challenges.

Finally, our websites offer an extensive array of resources on waste reduction, recycling, energy-efficiency, clean water protection, air quality, climate and much more. We are here to help everyone improve our local environment for the benefit of all.

