5 questions with Mary Tackett, Western Avenue Community Center director

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Mary Tackett

Position: Executive director at Western Avenue Community Center

1. What do you do in your role at the Western Avenue Community Center?

I am the executive director at Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington. WACC has been a place of hope, love and safety for the Bloomington-Normal community for 95 years. WACC provides individuals and families access to food, fitness classes and recreation programs that help to support meaningful relationships, educational opportunities, and provide information and support to navigate the Bloomington-Normal community.

2. What youth programs does the organization conduct?

We provide childcare, recreational and educational opportunities through our Teen Club, After School Club and Sisters By Chance Program. Teen Club is held on Monday nights and the participants can come to the center to play in the gym, socialize, complete art projects and receive a free meal. Our After School Club is for fifth- through eighth-grade students. After School Club participants receive tutoring and homework help from Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan students as well opportunities to go on field trips and participate in art and recreational activities. Sisters By Chance is an empowerment program for eighth-grade girls. The girls meet once a week and work on social/emotional and career readiness skills. The girls have worked with Bloomington-Normal's Soroptimist International Chapter as well as Illinois State's School of Technology and Information. An ESL (English as a second language) Kindermusik class will also be held for children ages 5 and younger. Kindermusik leads children through playful, interactive and developmentally appropriate music and movement activities.

3. Are there programs for seniors?

We provide recreational activities that work to minimize isolation for our senior citizen community and other community members who may lack resources to participate in traditional extracurricular activities or organizations that have a membership cost. We host movie days, exercise classes, bingo and card games, dinner dances and fitness classes. Our senior activities provide a safe place for our seniors to go, as well as opportunities for them to socialize. We also have activities for the seniors in our Hispanic community. We hosted a lotería event. Lotería is a game like bingo, but uses images on a deck of cards instead of numbered ping pong balls. We have also partnered with Community Care Systems Inc. to support senior citizens and senior citizens with disabilities to navigate insurance, Medicare and Medicaid paperwork.

4. What other programs do you have?

Our Hispanic Outreach Program supports and provides assistance to the Hispanic and immigrant community. The program provides assistance to anyone lacking the cultural, linguistic or social capital to navigate the Bloomington-Normal area. We provide free bilingual family counseling for individuals, families, couples or children. These bilingual services eliminate the language barrier for individuals with limited English skills, the financial barrier for families that do not have insurance, as well as the access barrier, as our counselor will meet with families in their homes and in the evenings. We also provide interpretation and translation services in American Sign Language, French and Spanish. We have partnered with Heartland Community College to provide adult ESL classes.

We support the community by providing a free computer lab where clients can search the internet, print and/or create documents for school or work.

We have also partnered with the Tinervin Family Foundation to provide nonperishable food boxes to the community to combat food insecurity.

5. Why is this work important?

Our clients often lack a variety of resources (transportation, income, childcare, food, language skills), and our programs work to remove barriers and meet individual and family needs. Our programs have been vital in supporting the community. Western Avenue promotes health equity by promoting access. Almost all of our services are free, which means they are easily accessible to our community no matter their financial situation, race, age or gender. Additionally, five out of our nine staff are bilingual in order to assure that individuals who speak Spanish or who are deaf have a place to safely communicate and receive resources that will support their physical, mental and emotional health.

According to the McLean County Health Assessment, west of Main Street in Bloomington is considered a food desert. Our food program assures that residents on the west side, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status, receive food. We have even delivered food to those isolated due to COVID.

In 2021, we gave out 3,309 nonperishable food boxes to individuals struggling with food insecurity. We have provided translation services to 1,164 clients as well as 1,1417 service appointments from our Hispanic Outreach Program. We provided mental health services via counseling to 67 clients including families, children and couples. We hosted educational and recreational programs for over 100 children and teens as well as health and recreation programs for approximately 70 senior citizens, including individuals from the deaf and Spanish-speaking communities.

Volunteers can help in a variety of ways. We always need help setting up and taking down at our fundraising events or social events like senior dinner dances. Volunteers are more than welcome to come to senior recreation events like bingo and the dinner dances to interact with the participants. We think it would be beneficial to have professionals in the community come to the center to talk to and share their experiences with the children and teens in our programs. We can also use the help of volunteers to unload and store the food boxes we use for our food program.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.