5 questions with Marty Pickett, organizer with award-winning 'A-Train' concessions

Name: Marty Pickett

Position: Organizer with the A-Train concession stand at Normal Community High School

The A-Train concession stand at Normal Community High School recently won first place for best pork chop sandwich in the state in the inaugural Pork and Pigskins competition hosted by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

1. Whose idea was it to enter the contest?

This is the inaugural Pork and Pigskins Best Pork Chop (contest) in the state of Illinois. The Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Pork Producers got together and came up with this idea. They kind of do one for pulled pork for the March Madness. We had just gotten an email from them and our high school athletic director got ahold of me and asked if we wanted to enter and, of course, I said yes. So, all we had to do is put our name in to get into it, and there were 79 schools in it.

I had a lot of confidence going in it, but we just thought it was a great way to promote our pork chop. We cook about 250 to 275 pork chops a game. It was always kind of the same people; we’ve been doing it for 13 years and so we kind of went into another generation of kids and their parents a couple times, and so we thought blasting it out on social media might get a few more people to come and try our pork chops, and we raise money for athletic departments. We all volunteer, all of us are Normal Community grads. It’s family — I’ve got my brother, we’ve got cousins, we’ve got brother-in-laws, we’ve got friends — so, it’s just a family thing that we get together and do it and raise money for Normal Community High School’s athletics.

2. Where did the name A-Train Concessions come from?

It’s named after Adam Denzer. Adam lived in Carlock and was an Illinois pork producer and then a Unit 5 employee. He was a bus dispatcher for Unit 5 and I worked for Unit 5 for 35 years, so I knew Adam since he was young. Adam was killed in a farming accident in January 2008. His widow, Marie, had money left over — people had given her money following Adam’s passing — and Adam always came down and tried our pork chops. He always came to the football games. We started (the concession stand) in 2006. Marie then bought us the trailer and that was Adam’s nickname playing football for Normal Community, “The A-Train.” He was a running back and he played defense. So, we put it (A-Train) on the side of the trailer and it’s state famous now.

3. What does this award mean for Adam Denzer’s legacy?

He bled orange and black. He knew everything about every sport at Normal Community and local high schools. He knew all about that and he just had a passion for sports. He always drove buses and took the athletic teams on game days, so he was just involved completely with Unit 5 school’s athletics. His family — Marie and his brothers — are just beside themselves on how proud they are at what we’re doing to keep Adam’s memory alive around Unit 5. His mother worked at Oakdale (Elementary School in Normal) for 23 years as the executive secretary, I went to school with his brother, so it’s just a very tight-knit group and just to keep his legacy going as being a sports fan is really what it’s all about.

4. The concession stand gets a $500 reimbursement on next year’s pork purchases with this award. How much will that help the concession stand?

And we get the state banner and a golden spatula. It’s something to put in the trophy case. We’re really looking forward to having that and sharing it with the school, the staff, which has been outstanding at supporting us, and it’s just been a fun, fun thing. The reimbursement will pay for about a game and a half. By the time we do 250 (sandwiches per game), that’s a little bit of money there, but that’s fine. We make it back and we put it all back in the athletic fund and pay for our expenses out of that.

5. How is the pork chop sandwich made?

We’ve been doing this for 13 years after Adam passed and we’ve been using Bloomington Meats since. They cut them for us and everything, they season them for us. I pick them up kind of early in the week, so they sit in the seasoning a couple extra days. We cook everything on a hot charcoal grill. We just take them, bread them up right then and sell them right out the front of the trailer. We cook out back and that’s the serving trailer. We serve them as hot and fresh as we absolutely can. They’re smoked a little bit and they’re just amazing and, obviously, everybody else thinks so, too.

