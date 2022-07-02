5 questions with Marshell Thomson, McLean County Animal Control director

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email blmnews@pantagraph.com.

Name: Marshell Thomson

Position: McLean County Animal Control director

1. What type of animals does the agency offer for adoption?

McLean County Animal Control often has dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and occasionally pocket pets available for adoption. Available animal photos can be found on the McLean County Animal Control Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcleancountyac, petfinder.com or by visiting the facility during routine business hours. Please call 309-888-5060 if you have any questions about available pets for adoption.

Once the pet has completed the required stray hold, we work with private adopters and licensed shelters and rescues to help find them a new place to call home. These community partners are very helpful to an open intake animal control facility. We encourage adoptions and transfers to help keep the facility from being overcrowded. We have a great community, and we all care very much for the animals and the people here in McLean County.

MCAC currently has many dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. Once all of the veterinarian services have been completed, the adoption fee can be as low as $30 for a cat or kitten and $50 for a dog or puppy. The facility has so many wonderful pets waiting to meet their new best friend — please consider adopting from animal control and helping the homeless pets find a forever home. We currently have two guinea pigs available for adoption. The adoption fee is $10 per guinea pig.

The animal control facility is on Morris Avenue, just three miles south of Veterans Parkway. The physical address is 9279 N. 1375 East Road, Bloomington, IL 61705. Business hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Closed to the public Sundays and holidays.

2. How can someone adopt an animal?

The first step is to select an animal for adoption, spend time with the potential pet while at MCAC and thoroughly consider your new future pet’s needs. The process is simple and takes about half an hour to complete the paperwork. We do require potential adopters to be at least 18 years or older, provide a photo ID, and renters must have permission to have a pet and pay applicable fees.

3. What other opportunities are available?

MCAC also has volunteer or foster opportunities — this would be a great summer project for anyone who would like to help a pet waiting to find a new home. The pets really benefit from a foster family, and this also helps animal control with future animal placement. This is really beneficial for small, orphaned kittens who need a little more time before they can be adopted. If you would like more information regarding fostering opportunities, please contact 309-888-5060.

I wanted to also take this opportunity to say thank you to county administration, especially Ms. Cassy Taylor, McLean County administrator, all of the people within our community, Facebook groups, private adopters, other shelters and rescues, veterinarians, volunteers, County Board and the MCAC staff who help the animal control program. Every day, people come and spend time with the animals, drop off donations or help share photos of adoptable pets seeking a new home. This amazing network of people helping one another and the animals is very inspiring to me. I get to be part of a great program and a wonderful community. Together we can accomplish so much!

4. How has the McLean County Animal Control facility recovered from the flooding damage it suffered last summer?

The Public Building Commission and the McLean County Board support the construction of a new space for animal control. Building plans are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, with construction taking place at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. The support and response from these two entities has been encouraging to staff. We hope the new facility will provide better access for the public as well as more comfortable conditions for the animals in our care.

5. Is there any other information people should know about their pets or animal control?

McLean County Animal Control would like to remind everyone to vaccinate and register your pets for rabies starting at 4 months of age. See your local veterinarian for more information about your pets’ annual vaccinations. Keep your immunizations up to date — rabies is a serious disease, and we need to keep our pets and the community safe.

