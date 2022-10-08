5 questions with Marshell Thomson, head of McLean County Animal Control

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Marshell Thomson

Position: McLean County Animal Control director/administrator

1. What is Animal Control and its role in the community?

McLean County Animal Control is designed to promote and protect public and animal safety. McLean County Animal Control does this by helping prevent the spread of rabies through rabies vaccination registration, bite investigations, the collection of stray animals, collection of bats within a home and by enforcing animal welfare laws.

MCAC also aids in finding forever homes for its animals either directly from the shelter or via our partnerships with both private and licensed shelters. I like to summarize the work we do by saying that McLean County Animal Control promotes a culture of responsible pet ownership through education and community outreach.

2. How and why did you get involved in Animal Control?

I have always had a tender spot for animals, helping them whenever I had the opportunity. When I was younger, I was involved in the junior zookeeper program at Miller Park Zoo. There I connected with people who became my friends and mentors who helped me learn more about agriculture and different types of animals.

I applied for the Animal Control warden on-call position many years ago and quickly realized how much this program benefited the community, and I wanted to be a part of this special program. This has been a rewarding life experience and I am very excited to aid in the development of potential new programs and guiding MCAC into the next decade.

I have devoted my life to making a difference within this community and paying it forward. I believe we should look out for one another and help when we can. I am inspired by the people who come and spend time with the animals, drop off donations or help the adoptable pets find a new home. Together we can accomplish so much!

3. Education is a major component of MCAC. What do you teach people about being good pet owners and interacting safely with wildlife?

We spend one-on-one time with members of our community helping answer their questions and through public outreach events. We also encourage responsible pet ownership by emphasizing the importance of routine vet visits and core vaccinations, including rabies, altering and microchipping your pets.

Working with your veterinarian is critical in the overall health and happiness of your pet. McLean County requires registration of the rabies inoculation within 30 days of the vaccination. More information available at www.mcleancountyil.gov/942/Animal-Registration.

When we receive a wildlife complaint, staff evaluates each individual situation and responds accordingly depending on the risk level. We also talk about the benefits of wildlife in our community and direct those who want additional information to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources webpage www.wildlifeillinois.org.

We encourage you to leave wildlife alone and do not disturb them. Enjoy from a distance. Take the opportunity to teach kids about the wildlife neighbors and all the fun and interesting things about each species.

4. You have a bat team, and fall is a busy time for them. What should people know about bats?

Bats are very beneficial to the environment; they are, however, not so helpful when they get into our homes. Anyone can call MCAC 24/7, 365 days a year if you find a bat inside your home.

We will ask a few questions and help you determine the best response to solve the situation as quickly as possible. We recommend you do not touch a bat, and if possible, remove children and pets from the area where the bat is located. We take bat exposures seriously and want to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.

If you have more questions about bats, please contact the office at 309-888-5060. More information about rabies can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health webpage at dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/rabies.html. More information about MCAC bat response can be found at www.mcleancountyil.gov/944/Bats-in-Homes.

5. What do you want people to know about adopting a pet?

MCAC often has dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and occasionally pocket pets available for adoption. Available animal photos can be found on the McLean County Animal Control Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcleancountyac, petfinder.com or by visiting the facility during routine business hours. Please call 309-888-5060 if you have any questions about available pets for adoption.

MCAC currently has many dogs, puppies, cats and kittens available for adoption. Once all the veterinarian services have been completed, the adoption fee can be as low as $30 for a cat or kitten and $50 for a dog or puppy.

The facility has so many wonderful pets waiting to meet their new best friend. Please consider adopting from Animal Control and helping the homeless pets find a forever home.

MCAC also has volunteer or foster opportunities. This would be a great way to help a pet waiting to find a new home.

The pets really benefit from a foster family, and this also helps Animal Control with future animal placement. This is very beneficial for small, orphaned kittens who need a little more time before they can be adopted. If you would like more information regarding fostering opportunities, please contact 309-888-5060.