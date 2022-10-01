5 questions with Linda Stroh, advocate for living a zero-waste lifestyle

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Linda Stroh

Position: Advocate for the zero-waste lifestyle

1. What is the zero-waste lifestyle?

Quite simply, a sustainable life that avoids sending trash to landfills. A life consisting of minimal consumption of goods that avoid packaging while also considering any long-term lasting effects each item purchased has on the environment.

I live by the 5R’s: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and rot.

Refuse, the first R, is by far the most beneficial in all ways, including financially, health-wise, and for the good of the planet. What is healthy for us is healthy for our animals and the planet. I refuse almost all plastics. Plastic is NOT sustainable even when recycled. It can only be recycled two or three times, then still destined to clutter the landfills, roadsides, properties, waters and homes. It has ruined our landscape, particularly the single-serve bottles.

Now, after a massive amount of plastic production during the last 20 years that has contributed to the increase of carbon dioxide emissions and global warming, it is now in our bodies, animals, food sources, waters, land and air. I also do not purchase paper or plastic everyday products due to the large amount of resources (trees, water) used to make these items. This also includes the refusal of synthetic or polyester clothing.

Reduce the number of clothing and household supplies. By using the one-in-one-out rule, I am able to keep my lifestyle to a minimum. I have created a Buy Better-Buy Less Resource List. Buy better quality and fewer items. For example, buying a hairbrush made of wood and natural bristles will last many years. And at the end of life, it will biodegrade and not cause damage to the earth!

Reuse what you cannot refuse or reduce. I reuse old cotton towels for cleaning. I make laundry soap (easy), and store in reusable glass jars. I reuse rainwater from a whiskey white oak rain barrel for plant watering. I do not upgrade my phone until absolutely necessary.

Recycle what you cannot refuse, reduce or reuse. Sadly, the average recycle bin contains mostly plastics. I have fewer recyclables that consists of glass jars, aluminum, newspapers (my weakness), other papers. I could actually go several months before putting my recycle bin out on the curb. I do not put out my regular trash tote at all; there is nothing in it!

It would be nice if the city would reduce my water bill because they do not have to stop and pick up my trash (OK, just a thought, but maybe an incentive?)

Rot, compost the rest. Compost your fruit and veggie scraps right in your garden soil, or drop off at Green Top Grocery or contact the Ecology Action Center for access to a compost drop-off container.

2. What led you to start living that way?

Growing up in the ’70s, people were taught to take care of the environment. Life was simpler. There were fewer junky, poorly made items for sale and there was less packaging. I grew up on a farm, had a big garden, and we had no trash. We found a use or reuse for nearly everything. It was a good life. The chickens, hogs, dog and barn cats ate all the leftovers. We had milk delivered to our front door, which you can still do. We purchased items in glass, which you can still do.

As a registered nurse, I have always been aware of the dangers of all the chemicals in plastics that can be responsible for the increase in cancers and other diseases.

About two years ago, I began looking at my life and my house and I was saddened by the amount of plastic I was exposed to. Almost everything that I was using was plastic, from food storage to personal care products and everything in between. The amount of trash that it created was incredible! I knew this was very wrong! Having lived a sustainable life growing up, I knew I had to make changes.

So, I did something about it. I added to the knowledge that I already had. I read every book, and reviewed many credible resource websites that I could on the subject of zero waste. I felt energized to make the necessary changes in my life to really make a difference. It’s amazing how far away from this wonderful, previous life marketing of consumable goods had taken me! Wow! It’s a great feeling to reduce all that junk, detox my house and simplify my life! I am no longer a puppet to companies that give me only bad choices.

3. Why do you feel the need to share it with others?

People who are younger than myself (and others) may not have experienced growing up without excessive trash and an abundance of toxic plastics. Others may not realize that there are many actions that we can do to greatly lessen the amount of environmental waste. It is a beautiful life that is simple, saves a fantastic amount of money, is healthier, and creates a more sustainable earth. This planet will be handed down to my grandchildren and their children. And I need to do my part to educate on reducing the amount of unneeded stuff and chemicals in our lives! Our resources are NOT unlimited and we MUST makes these easy, doable changes.

4. What are some simple steps people can take?

Refuse plastic bags, plastic straws and plastic single-serve items. These are the most damaging to our environment because they are used on such a massive scale worldwide! Take your own cotton bags and purchase items that have no packaging (such as fresh fruits and veggies) and buy from bulk bins and avoid pre-packaged. When you get home, take items out of the bags and place in glass containers or jars. The best bags to use are cotton ones that are mesh and cotton muslin bags. Both kinds are needed. Or simply use a pillowcase. Take your own glass jars or containers for fresh deli items as well.

Keep your own metal straws (Common Ground) and metal utensils in a bag in your car. Or use no straw. And if you purchase single-serve drinks, choose aluminum, never plastic.

Read labels. Don’t believe everything you read; research claims yourself. Take your own glass container to restaurants for leftovers, leave your trash where you purchased it.

Hold local schools, businesses, including rural businesses that have influence over children, accountable. Ask them to use green suppliers and stop using plastic (cups and straws) due to its environmental damage and the health concerns it creates. Hold them accountable to do the right things! Educate others, including children, on sustainable living. We can make a difference! Change starts with small groups!

Read "I Quit Plastics and You Can Too" by Kate Nelson and then read "Zero Waste Home" by Bea Johnson. Both books are available at the Normal Public Library and Bloomington Public Library.

5. Where can people learn more?

Contact me at l-stroh@hotmail.com for information about having a class.

Reviews for the class have been so rewarding and wonderful:

“Buy Better and other resources and self-experience of the instructor” were most helpful parts of the class, says Wendy B.

And when asked how the class could be improved she also states, “Excellent as it stands!”

Arisa B. states, “Giving statistics also motivated me to refuse consumption of plastic!”

The next class, Zero Waste Cleaning Products, is Oct. 11 at Heartland Community College. We will make some simple, easy and inexpensive healthy products in class for you to take home.