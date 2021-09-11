5 questions with Linda Faye White, 2021 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame inductee

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Linda Faye White

Position: McLean County 4-H leader

White was inducted in August to the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame. We caught up with her about her work with 4-H, her other community involvement, and why she loves working with kids.

1. What were your feelings when you heard you’re a 2021 Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame inductee?

To be honest with you, I was totally stunned. I had no idea at all, but after it settled in, what they were saying, I became elated. I was excited, thrilled about it, just humbled that someone thought that I was contributing and offering whatever I could toward 4-H and it was just amazing to me. I was thinking, "Me? Linda?" I was just totally caught off guard. It was a surprise, but a very welcomed surprise. I was very happy about it.

2. How long have been involved with 4-H?

It’s been more than 11 years that I’ve been involved in 4-H. I started in 4-H back at the Bloomington Housing Authority, where I started a club there, and it was very successful. I continued to work with the youth and eventually we started another club called Kids Who Serve at the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church here in town. Just working with the youth is really exciting to me.

3. Why did you want to join 4-H?

What really got me going was because my background is teaching. For the most part, I loved to teach and I love to give back. I like to do hands-on and training and working with youth because they’re a lot of fun, and I want to pass on what knowledge that I have to help invigorate our youth and also to help appreciate 4-H for what it can offer. Coming from my perspective, you look at the very little diversity in 4-H because they look at it as, "Oh, they talk about farming," and they don’t particularly look at that as something interesting, but there’s so much more to it than that. 4-H has expanded so much and it has opened so much up to our youth that I don’t want our kids to miss out on an opportunity to find out about 4-H and work within the club, and learn and grow, and have an appreciation for what it has to offer.

The other thing, too, is I’m from Louisiana and I grew up on my grandparents’ farm, and I used to watch how they would plant fruits and vegetables and all kinds of different things. I have an appreciation for the soil — watching things grow and the benefits of what comes out of the soil and how you respect the earth. That stayed with me throughout all my life, and once I had an opportunity to find out about 4-H I thought, you know what, I’m going to volunteer.

4. What has been your role with 4-H over the years?

I was a 4-H leader of the club. Getting the kids hyped up and excited, and energize them, challenge them, was the key. A lot of them were still afraid because they thought they couldn’t do certain things — yes, you can, you certainly can do it. Don’t be afraid of it. Once they became involved in 4-H, they decided to try out and put their projects in the fair. When they go to the local fair, they would get blue ribbons or red ribbons, they were so excited about that, they didn’t realize that. This is what really got them all excited about it, is the fact that you can put a project in the fair and you can talk about it, the children did it, and they were so excited about the end result. They really put their all into it. To see their little faces where they thought they couldn’t do and they ended up doing — very proud of them. That’s one thing I enjoy about it, is that if you spend time with your youth, encourage them, they will produce.

5. What did you do before joining 4-H?

When I first moved here from Louisiana, following my husband — he was a State Farm guy, he moved with the job — and so I came here and I got my job here at, at the time it was called The Baby Fold, which is now renamed Hammitt School. I worked there for about four years. After that, I pivoted into working at State Farm. After working there, I became involved with the (University of Illinois) Extension Office. I got on the Extension Council (McLean County Extension Council, Unity Council, Extension State Advisory Council). From there, one thing led to another, next thing you know there was a club. That’s what got me on the road to that, and then one thing leads to another, of course, and I’m involved with the McLean County Foundation. I’m also on the 4-H Diversity Equity and Inclusion task force through the U of I in Champaign. It keeps me pretty busy and I’m enjoying it. I’ve learned a lot and I bring back and pass that on to our youth. And keep encouraging them — that’s one thing, you’ve got to keep them encouraged. You really have to keep them engaged, so they will keep that interest up.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.