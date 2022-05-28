5 questions with Joan Hartman, McLean County Center for Human Services' new CEO

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Joan Hartman

Position: Chief executive officer, McLean County Center for Human Services

1. What do you hope to accomplish at the McLean County Center for Human Services?

My biggest goals for MCCHS center around increasing access to mental health care through collaborations with other community stakeholders. One of the biggest deficits in mental health care in our community is access to psychiatric services. Our team is putting together a plan to help address that need for both adults and kids. We have so many great partnerships and this will be one more really important one.

2. What experiences do you bring to this position?

I have been working in behavioral health for the past 38 years and have had the opportunity to work in several states with various organizations. Some of my past experiences include developing youth outpatient and residential substance use services in Louisville, Kentucky, directing outpatient and inpatient adult and youth psychiatry and substance use disorder services in Rock Island, and most recently I spent 15 years with Chestnut Health Systems here in Bloomington.

The most valuable experience I bring is almost 40 years of recovery from a substance use disorder. It has been through my own experience that I bring a passion for helping others achieve recovery to every position I have held.

3. What are some highlights from the updated McLean County Mental Health Action Plan?

We are fortunate, in this community, to have our local government be so aware and concerned about the mental health of our community. The MHAP brings forward several areas of opportunity for collaborative efforts among behavioral health providers to continue to work together to address our community’s needs. We have a very strong network of providers in McLean County who are eager to step up and fill these needs and we are thrilled that the county has funding to put toward those efforts. With this combination of funding and local expertise, we will be seeing great things in the future!

4. What has MCCHS done to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month in May?

Last week we hosted an open house in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and invited community stakeholders to come tour our Recovery Program in the Tower Plaza Building, which was generously donated to MCCHS by the Segneri Family. This beautiful building is now home to our recovery support services, including our day program and case management services. The open house also gave people an opportunity to learn about our Youth Outreach Program, which provides school- and community-based counseling and support to students in all seven school districts in McLean County. Attendees also learned more about our crisis services, which provide 24-hour mobile crisis assessment and intervention throughout the county in collaboration with our first responders, hospitals, social service agencies, individuals and families.

5. What services does McLean County Center for Human Services provide and how can our community access those services?

Here at MCCHS we provide individual, group and family therapy for those struggling with mental health issues; psychiatry; recovery support, including group, individual and case management services; and outreach services for children and adolescents, along with our 24-hour crisis services. To get help from MCCHS, just give us a call at 309-827-5351 or email us at info@mcchs.org.

