5 questions with Grace Nichols, Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois honoree

Name: Grace Nichols

Position: Trustee on the Mount Hope-Funks Grove Park District Board

Nichols, 31, was recently honored in the Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership category of the Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program.

1. What was your reaction to receiving this honor?

My reaction was gratitude and a bit of shock. In working with Bloomington-Normal Young Professionals, I am surrounded by hardworking and inspiring individuals every day. The opportunity to reflect on a state level what dedication to the community means to myself, my family and my community is an incredible opportunity!

2. What experiences do you think helped you earn this honor?

Dedicated time to my commitments truly helped me achieve the recognition. I don't just show up, I truly invest in what I am working to achieve on the boards and committees I serve. Being a part of the vision for the future has helped me continue to strive for the big picture over the immediate needs.

3. Why are parks important for our communities?

I joined the Mount Hope-Funks Grove Park District Board to serve as a trustee for parks and events for my three children. My first experience after moving to the community was at the annual Halloween party. Our park district is a bit more than simply a park — we utilize the previous elementary school to supply a recreational center and also hold events, classes and community opportunities. I was raised in Minier, and those small-town events drastically improved my childhood. Joining helped me play a role in making that possible for others.

4. What did you take away from your time on the West Bloomington Revitalization Project?

The West Bloomington Revitalization Project could be a book! I held so much value for my time served on the board. During my term we moved buildings, provided an apartment rental and established Friendship Park. I was able to volunteer for the Bed Blitz, and also used the bridge with community financial literacy to provide credit and budgeting workshops at the Tool Library. The people I met serving on the board were influential in making me a more motivated community member to influence change and improvement for others. Eventually, when we welcomed our second child, I left the board to join my current role in our hometown.

5. Are there any upcoming events, or how can other people get involved?

We have a few exciting updates coming soon that are not publicly released at this time. We are providing an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9 in the park by the downtown McLean library. Cookies, drinks and a craft will be provided at the library after the hunt. This is partnered with the Mount Hope-Funks Grove Library and other community organizations. For young professionals, we are welcoming many new members and holding our new member social on March 15! We are striving to provide this network to others between 23 and 40 years of age in the community to help them find leadership growth and support their professional and personal well-being.

