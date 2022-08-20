5 questions with Doug Damery, director of Normal parks and recreation

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Doug Damery

Position: Director of parks and recreation for the Town of Normal

1. What is your role at the Normal Parks and Recreation Department and how did you get there?

I have been the director of parks and recreation for the Town of Normal since November 2016. An Illinois native, I attended Metamora Township High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, as a recreation administration major in 1991. Following that, I served as a graduate assistant in the Office of Intramural and Recreation Sports at Miami University in Ohio. After working for a short time at the world-class facilities of Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis, I moved to municipal recreation as the first recreation coordinator of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in Carmel, Indiana.

In 1995, I returned to Illinois as a recreation supervisor at Itasca Park District. In 1999, I took over as superintendent of recreation/operations. I accepted the position of executive director of Washington Park District in Washington, Illinois, in 2003 and spent more than 13 years there before landing in Normal.

2. Normal's aquatic centers close as summer winds down. What goes into opening and closing them for the season?

Anderson Aquatic Center closed Aug. 14. Anderson always closes the Sunday prior to Unit 5’s first day of school. Once school is in session, many patrons and staff also return to school.

However, Fairview Family Aquatic Center remains OPEN with a modified and reduced schedule. Hours are Fridays, 4-7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays are noon-6 p.m. Fairview’s last day will be Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from noon-6 p.m. We also open the spray pad at Fairview Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. No admission fee is required. The spray pad does not require staff and is accessible on the west side of the facility.

Much goes into opening and closing the pools. We start recruiting staff, including facility managers, lifeguards, cashiers, concessions, slide dispatchers and tube wranglers, in January. We hire over 200 staff for both facilities. Lifeguards complete intense training in April/May. Park maintenance staff begin preparing the pool for water as soon as the weather allows. This includes evaluating and testing several pumps, sensors, inlets, drains, pipes and filters for each pool basin.

Closing the pools involves draining the water and winterizing everything, which takes several weeks. In the fall, we go through regular repair or replacement of pool mechanical equipment as necessary.

3. Many people may not know Normal has a cricket pitch. How did that come about and is there a league people can watch or join?

Yes, a cricket pitch was installed at the Kelly Detention Basin at 1000 Henry St. I am not sure how it came about, but it is a very popular location and well-used by the Central Illinois Cricket Association. They play matches almost every weekend, April through September, and are also developing a Youth Cricket Academy.

4. What is one thing you wish more people knew about parks and recreation?

The town and the parks and recreation department have consistently and successfully hosted a variety of state, national and even world competitions. These events bring in teams and participants who compete at elite levels and spectators from long distances. Here is a sampling of the type of events the town has hosted:

• International Softball Federation World Fastpitch Championships

• USA Softball 12U division national championship events, receiving the James Farrell Award of Excellence each year

• Exhibition games for Olympic Softball teams

• USA Softball (formerly ASA) state tournaments

• Illinois Elementary School Association state softball tournament and state cross country meets

And Ironwood Golf Course serves as one of five sites for the Youth Classic Golf Tournament, which attracts young golfers from all over the country.

Most recently, the renovated disc golf course at Maxwell Park was one of several sites in Central Illinois that hosted competitors participating in the Professional Disc Golf Association World Masters and Juniors Championship as well as one of the largest professional disc golf events, the Ledgestone Open.

All these events have a tremendous economic impact on the community. Attendees fill hotel rooms and dine and shop during their stay.

5. What do you see as the future of parks and recreation?

Every community is different and needs to adjust to the needs of their community.

Locally, Town of Normal Parks and Recreation continues to adjust to meet the needs of an ever-changing community. The Town of Normal will continue providing quality programs, events, services and facilities that offer opportunities to participate in healthy active lifestyles. This not only improves the quality of life for our residents but also provides a positive economic impact to the community.