5 questions with Dan Adams, president of Pantagraph Media

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Dan Adams

Position: President, Central Illinois Media including The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, and Journal Gazette & Times Courier

1. What did you do before you came to Pantagraph Media?

One of my first jobs was when I was 16 catching shoplifters in Billings, Montana. I actually got pretty good at picking up on the telltale signs of a potential shoplifter. And I was ruthless. I caught a cousin shoplifting and turned her in. Her mother, my aunt, doesn’t speak to me to this day.

I originally joined Lee Enterprises (parent company of Central Illinois Media) in 1986 and worked in a variety of locations including Billings, Montana; Madison, Wisconsin; Portland, Oregon; and the Quad Cities in Iowa/Illinois. Then I left in 2006 and did a few things on my own, including running a health care company in Lighthouse Home Care, 50Plus lifestyles and some others. And I also helped start a privacy software company, which turned into a media company specializing in cable TV digital advertising buys.

I ended up going back to Lee in 2021, and I had only been back for about a month when my boss asked me to have lunch with him … in Bloomington. So we had lunch, and then he asked me if I would ever consider living and working in Bloomington. It so happened that I had a great meal, Pantagraph Media is a strong and vibrant company, and I said, “Yeah, I think I’d like that.” And I was right. Twenty-eight days later I was here in Bloomington!

2. What community organizations are you involved with?

I’m on the McLean County Chamber of Commerce CEO Council, I’m a proud member of the Bloomington Rotary Pub Club, and I was foolish enough to agree to be one of the Pub Clubbers who participated in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. The water was cold, but we all had a great time. Pantagraph Media is helping the YMCA with the opening of their new location, so I am super excited about our new Y and what an amazing asset that will be for our town. Marcfirst is a great organization, and I have to say that Brian Wipperman and his team really throw some great fundraising parties. On Saturday, I’m emceeing a St. Jude Derby event. We recently held a trivia night to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal. Pantagraph Media supports a wide variety of organizations, everything from Brews at the Zoo to the Old House Society to the symphony. This is a town filled with so many generous people, and I try to participate in as many events and fundraisers as possible. There is nothing better than having a great time at an event that benefits a great cause.

3. Pantagraph Media is located in downtown Bloomington. What’s it like working downtown, and what do you see as the future of the area?

I not only work downtown, but also live downtown. The future is so incredibly bright for this area and that is largely due to the business owners who are so passionate about downtown. The CEO Council has made downtown growth and revitalization a priority. We have new restaurants and stores opening all the time. Besides all the great shopping, nighttime establishments and restaurants, downtown is growing into an event destination. Now with summer starting, our farmers market is back, which brings thousands of people right outside our doors. Again this year we are partnering with the Castle Theatre and many local sponsors to bring four free Saturdays on the Square concerts to the heart of downtown. There are also new street festivals being planned for downtown, and this year I hope to see an even more vibrant Pride festival. I see nothing but growth, increased business and lots more events happening in downtown. We will become an even bigger destination and draw people from a wider area to see all that we have to offer.

4. What do you want people to know about The Pantagraph?

I want people to know that we are more than just a newspaper. In its heyday, the printed Pantagraph had more than 100,000 readers. Today we reach a much larger audience through Pantagraph.com, our social pages and daily emails. But our most dramatic change is our ability to help our local businesses reach any audience with our rapidly growing digital products, innovative technology and data-driven mindset.

Our digital products include targeted display advertising, banner advertising and high-impact digital ads. We also offer pay-per-click and search engine marketing. We specialize in OTT and connected TV advertising plus YouTube and streaming audio. We are also a content creation studio, producing videos that can range from a cost of $500 to $50,000. We have actors, voiceover talent and script and content writers.

Lee Enterprises has agencies that specialize in everything from health care to automotive. We are a Google premier partner and have recently joined forces with Amazon, which enables us to show ads across IMDbTV, Twitch and Amazon’s news app, as well as top-tier network and broadcaster apps. This collaboration will allow you to reach an even broader audience.

We can reach a potential customer every step of the way on their consumer journey and track and adjust in real time the way messages are served. We can tell where customers come before they enter a store and where they go after they leave. There’s a lot of information out there and we have the expertise to help use that information to match clients with customers.

5. What’s your ideal Friday night in Bloomington-Normal?

Wow, that is sort of a tough one because there is so much to do. I guess it would be grabbing dinner at Reality Bites or Epiphany Farms or one of the other great restaurants in town. Maybe catch a band at The Stable Music Hall & Lounge or at the Castle. I’ve seen some great shows at the BCPA, so that’s always on my radar. And I like to wander the streets of downtown on a First Friday, maybe do a little shopping at the boutiques or have a cocktail at the Bistro or Bakery and Pickle or Rob Dob's Restaurant and Bar. Honestly, I love hanging out with all the great people I’ve met in this community, so you’ll always find me out and about somewhere.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0