5 questions with D. Jack Alkire, new Pantagraph reporter

Name: D. Jack Alkire

Position: Pantagraph general assignment reporter. He was an intern this summer before joining the staff full time July 18.

What did you do before joining The Pantagraph?

Jeez, man. What didn’t I do? After high school, I went to college in Wisconsin for theology. That didn’t take. Took some gen ed classes at Heartland Community College and was working odd jobs when I got the itch to just up and leave. So I joined the Navy. There’s a whole story there.

After boot camp, I went to Defense Language Institute, Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California. There I learned Russian and received an associate degree in Russian language. I was stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, at what was then called Navy Information Operations Command, Maryland. I was there for four years and change before getting out in 2016.

I moved to Chicago and went to the University of Illinois at Chicago. I got a bachelor’s in British literature, which was neat, and then I took graduate courses pursuing a master’s in English education. (I still need to finish that, Doc. Sorry.)

After setting up an interview with the Peace Corps, COVID hit and everything shut down.

I moved in with my brother here in Bloomington and started looking for work. After a while, I figured I’d use the rest of my benefits and go to Illinois State University for journalism. I applied for an internship here at The Pantagraph and, thankfully, was hired on. I am now the general assignment reporter here, and I look forward to working with our community.

You have had a varied career that isn’t typical for a journalist. Why do you want to be a journalist now, and why at The Pantagraph?

I’ve always had a thing for writing, and I’m very passionate about doing the right thing. The Peace Corps, for several reasons, is not an option anymore, and I’ve been thinking of finally growing some roots. I’ve always respected The Pantagraph as a community pillar, and I had actually applied a few times to work here. I just never had any journalistic training. What I learned at ISU and their school of communication really helped lay a foundation for me to grow further as a reporter here.

The Navy really honed and focused my moral compass: honor, courage, commitment. And above all else, integrity.

Journalism is important. Journalistic integrity and ethics are apparent in this newsroom. There are a lot of people who distrust the press, and I’d like to work at gaining that trust back.

What kinds of stories do you want to tell here?

That’s kind of a loaded question, I think. Because I don’t want the readers to hear my voice as much as hear the voices of their neighbors. It’s important to remember that we are one community, and what affects one part of town affects the others as well. I want to put those voices in conversation so that, even if the source and the reader have never met, they can somewhat communicate about what’s important to them and their families. Because everyone has a voice, and everyone deserves to be heard.

So I like to focus on community engagement stories and giving a voice to people who haven’t really been heard. It’s a lot of fun to meet everyone and learn about their lives, the things that make them laugh and smile. It opens up a path for empathy.

What hobbies, interests or activities do you enjoy away from work?

I have a lot of hobbies. Some of them are reflected in my tattoos, but that in and of itself is a hobby. I like motorcycling (and wrenching on it), fishing, reading, building models and working in the garage. I’m gardening as well, fruits and veg for the family. But I’m also the cook in the house. It’s my kitchen, don’t let anyone else fool you. That’s my dojo.

What is one thing people don’t know about you that you wish they did?

I don’t know, man. Like, I don’t have a lot of secrets or anything. I really don’t like receiving gifts. It’s weird, I know. I just don’t like it.