5 questions with Brandt Parsley, Bloomington police public information officer

Name: Brandt Parsley

Position: Bloomington Police Department public information officer

1. How have the first nine weeks on the job gone so far?

So far it has been very enjoyable and busy. I needed a very steep learning curve following Sgt. John Fermon, who had done an excellent job and set a high bar. I hope to maintain the same level of professionalism and quality work which he exhibited.

2. What did you do prior to this position?

Prior to this position, I graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. I worked at the Mt. Carmel Police Department in southern Illinois for five years. In January 2013, I was hired by the Bloomington Police Department. At BPD, I worked all three patrol shifts prior to taking the public information officer position. In that time, I have been a field training officer, crime scene technician, and a standard field sobriety test instructor.

3. In what ways can you help BPD foster closer relationships with community members?

Understanding society's increasing use of social media, the PIO position can help establish closer relationships with the community through those various forums. The position provides the public unprecedented access to the police department. On an almost daily basis, we try to post information about what our officers have been doing in the community, events we are going to be at, and providing information to help keep everyone safe. The goal is to have the community feel the police department represents them and hears their concerns. We want them to know that when they need us, we are a phone call, email or Facebook message away. We want to be truly connected with the community.

4. What are the initiatives of BPD's new Community Engagement Unit?

The main goals of the community engagement unit are to initiate new relationships, strengthen current relationships, provide a direct line of communication to the community, promote trust and respectability, and education. This unit allows BPD to take the initiative on going out into the community and engaging in positive, non-enforcement situations.

5. How has the 30x30 initiative gone since Bloomington police signed on to the effort last November?

We have made a conscious effort to recruit more women applicants. We have formed a diverse recruitment team in the hopes to provide women applicants a higher level of comfortability during the recruiting process. The hiring process has been streamlined to make applying very user-friendly, especially for those applying online. We have added new locations to our recruiting strategy. For instance, we sent three recruiters to the annual law enforcement women's conference, which was an event we had never recruited at before. Hopefully there will be more such events where we get the opportunity to recruit several women applicants. Even with the change in recruiting strategies, we are still seeing a rather small number of women applying. This seems to be an issue that is arising for all agencies. Applications in general have significantly dropped over the last several years. The hope is with the new strategies, we can attract more women applicants.

