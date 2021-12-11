5 questions with Angelique Racki, founder of BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities

Name: Angelique Racki

Position: Founder of BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities

1. What is the BCAI?

“The BCAI" is actually BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities; we are a culturally and socially aware expression platform for creatives — available to everyone regardless of income and in honor of every background. BCAI stands for Breaking Chains Advancing Increase, which means we utilize arts as a catalyst for higher levels of consciousness — to create protected space for beings to access themselves as much as, and as freely as, possible, thereby increasing awareness of self, community, culture.

2. What is the "why" for BCAI-CAH?

For generations, neuro-divergence has been shamed, segregated and stigmatized. Those that are neuro-divergent, instead of being admired and supported openly, we experience isolation and anxiety. When an individual feels safe enough to access their imagination, what can only be labeled as pure power is dispersed and, in true contagion form, infects those around, thereby influencing bystanders into their own liberation. It isn't just neuro-divergence, but also those with various levels of trauma that most systems they're part of, such as school, health care, etc., never take into account. Visionaries and creatives need to be honored and protected while they learn how to contribute to society in positive and productive ways, breaking generational and societal cycles and trauma.

Our "why" is sacred space — for every identity, no matter how they identify, to reach their next level safely.

3. What are the core programs at BCAI right now and who do you typically partner with?

Hip Hop Elemental Arts, Step Inn Performance Team, BCAI's Break Team (breakin/breakdance), Summer Arts Exposure (three-week summer camp), martial arts, various dance and visual arts classes; we are available for all ages 3 and up.

As for partners, this is a long list! However, frequent or recent partners include Stay Relentless: Life & Hip Hop Initiative (Chicago) and locally, McLean County Museum of History; Central IL Community Educators; Afro-Socialist Caucus; Conexiones Latinas; BN Latine Network; Coffee Hound; uptown Normal; Not In Our Town; Integrity Counseling; Creative Healing Art Therapy LLC; Hopeful In Victory LLC; Illinois Wesleyan University; Illinois State University; and artists such as Kendall Miles (Miles Ahead band), Ollie Bravo (Oliver Johnson, engineer, producer), Darius Williams, Seven Six Supah (Chicago), Famous Doug, Haven Ryburn and so many more!

I must point out significant financial support as well because in this, we are partners reaching aligned goals: McLean County Art Center, Illinois Arts Alliance, IL Prairie Community Foundation, State Farm, Oes Freelancing, Sara Almaraz, Terry and Shena Palmer, Ella Zona, Angelica Taylor, Terrence Smith and the Afro-Socialist & Socialists of Color Caucus as a whole and certain members such as Robert Garcia, Sonny Garcia and Georgene Chissell. I must also acknowledge our patrons on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/BCAI_arts) — their contributions have funded numerous scholarships, professional trainings in Chicago and now, a lineup of professional trainings such as resume building, trauma/consent, self-defense and CPR/first aid for our teens and staff.

4. Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! Our annual Mix.Fuze.Evolve. fundraiser! On April 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hansen Student Center, we will be celebrating the Latine influence and contributions to hip-hop culture. The funds raised at MFE fund scholarships (50%), student opportunities (30%) and general BCAI needs to further our mission (20%). This event is crucial, not just for the financial assistance but because it always brings together our community and encompasses an entire year of BCAI into one interactive event: youth, culture, community, multi-faceted art, family. There will be amazing food, visual art, performance art and even a live mural that guests can participate in. We are bringing in guests from all over, including Detroit. We are still welcoming event sponsors and look forward to meeting new partners!

Also upcoming is the release of our official music video to the track "Get Right" that our Hip Hop Elemental Arts Session 2 participants created from scratch — their instrumental, their vibe, their emotion, their words. Release date is Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. via YouTube. And in late spring we will be releasing our second track into the world after Session 4 finishes March 19. "Get Right" is streaming on every platform, and if you download via www.BCAI-CAH.Bandcamp.com, the amount you download for will go directly into the program itself.

5. Since you work predominantly with youth, what message do you have for adults in general?

As this year has taught me in various ways, as a teacher and a parent, it is imperative that we as adults are constantly checking our own traumas and conditioning to prevent continuing any and all destructive cycles. If we're prone to yelling — check it. If there are insecurities floating around in your relationships — check it. Our childhoods are not our faults, but as adults, it is 100% our responsibility to heal and not perpetuate further damage.

The other huge one — if you are not listening to and learning from the generations that come after you, you are foolish and part of the problem. (This includes your own children.)

Before you decide to send your "problem child" to therapy, make sure they aren't just being entirely misunderstood — which then brings us full circle to constantly checking our own selves first.

Again, the most important voice on this topic is from the youth themselves. Download and/or listen to their "Get Right" track, streaming on all platforms. Their prompt was literally, "What would you like to say to adults that you don't typically feel like you can say?"

