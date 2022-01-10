5 named 'I Have A Dream Award' winners by Bloomington and Normal groups

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions have announced the winners of the "I Have A Dream Award."

The winners will be honored Saturday at the 46th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon, which will be held virtually.

Winners are:

The Rev. Brigitte Black, of Bloomington

Michelle Cook, of Normal

Youth award winners Raji More, of Bloomington; Erica Rosenberger, of Normal; and Cana Brooks of Normal

The organizations each year honor those who reflect the ideology of King.

The event is 1 p.m. at cityblm.org/live.

The keynote speaker is Tony Waller, vice president of constituent relations and racial equity for Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Performances by V8 Vast Change and the Heritage Ensemble also are planned.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.