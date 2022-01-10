 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 named 'I Have A Dream Award' winners by Bloomington and Normal groups

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions have announced the winners of the "I Have A Dream Award."

The winners will be honored Saturday at the 46th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon, which will be held virtually.

Winners are: 

  • The Rev. Brigitte Black, of Bloomington
  • Michelle Cook, of Normal
  • Youth award winners Raji More, of Bloomington; Erica Rosenberger, of Normal; and Cana Brooks of Normal

The organizations each year honor those who reflect the ideology of King. 

The event is 1 p.m. at cityblm.org/live

The keynote speaker is Tony Waller, vice president of constituent relations and racial equity for Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. 

Performances by V8 Vast Change and the Heritage Ensemble also are planned. 

+4 
2022 MLK Brigette Black.jpg

Brigette Black
+4 
2022 MLK Cana_Brooks.jpg

Cana Brooks
+4 
2022 MLK Erica Rosenberger.jpg

Erica Rosenberger
+4 
2022 MLK Michelle Cook.jpg

Michelle Cook
+4 
2022 MLK Raji More.jpg

Raji More

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

