ATLANTA — The Illinois Lottery announced Thursday a lotto player could be sitting on big winnings in Central Illinois.

A press release from the lottery said a winning jackpot ticket valued at $450,000 was sold at Casey's General Store, 700 E. South St., Atlanta, and matched all five numbers in Monday's "Lucky Day Lotto" drawing.

The prized numbers that night were 3-27-30-31-39. The retailer receives a $4,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The press release said over 165,000 winning tickets were sold for over $2 million in prizes in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing Monday. The game is played twice a day, seven days a week.

The Illinois Lottery also encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and secure it until they can claim their prize. Tickets remain valid for one year from the winning draw date.

