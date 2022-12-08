 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40th annual Children's Christmas Party set for Saturday in Normal

Avery, 6, and Raylan, 5, speak with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Children's Christmas Party on Dec. 11, 2021, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal. Pictured at right is mother Lorinda Chastain.

 Brendan Denison

NORMAL — The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party for low-income families will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Though signups for families are closed, the event is still in need of volunteers on Friday and Saturday. Those who wish to volunteer or contribute financially can do so at signupgenius.com/go/10c094eafa72ca2ffc61-community.

A record-breaking 561 families with 1,823 children are signed up for the distribution. 

The event will be held at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal. There will be a gift and food distribution along with a special guest appearance from Santa. This will be a drive-in and drive-out event as packages will be loaded into vehicles. 

Bloomington taking applications for lead hazard assistance

The party began 40 years ago in 1982 as a labor-management initiative when approximately 800 children were served. On average, 350 to 400 children were served in subsequent years. Last year over 700 children were served, and that number doubled this year.

The event is sponsored by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, who have worked to organize volunteers, engage donors, and give local kids a wonderful Christmas. 

Volunteers will be preparing gift boxes and giveaway items for families from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. 

Contact Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120 for more information.

The 39th annual Children's Christmas Party, sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, served approximately 200 low-income families and 700 children with toys, groceries and holiday cheer. Dozens of volunteers helped pack boxes with toys and then distribute the toys and groceries on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

