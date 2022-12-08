40th annual Children's Christmas Party set for Saturday in Normal

NORMAL — The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party for low-income families will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Though signups for families are closed, the event is still in need of volunteers on Friday and Saturday. Those who wish to volunteer or contribute financially can do so at signupgenius.com/go/10c094eafa72ca2ffc61-community.

A record-breaking 561 families with 1,823 children are signed up for the distribution.

The event will be held at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal. There will be a gift and food distribution along with a special guest appearance from Santa. This will be a drive-in and drive-out event as packages will be loaded into vehicles.

The party began 40 years ago in 1982 as a labor-management initiative when approximately 800 children were served. On average, 350 to 400 children were served in subsequent years. Last year over 700 children were served, and that number doubled this year.

The event is sponsored by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, who have worked to organize volunteers, engage donors, and give local kids a wonderful Christmas.

Volunteers will be preparing gift boxes and giveaway items for families from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.

Contact Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120 for more information.