40th annual Children's Christmas Party set for Saturday in Normal

A record-breaking 561 families with 1,823 children are signed up for the distribution.
The event will be held at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal. There will be a gift and food distribution along with a special guest appearance from Santa. This will be a drive-in and drive-out event as packages will be loaded into vehicles.
The party began 40 years ago in 1982 as a labor-management initiative when approximately 800 children were served. On average, 350 to 400 children were served in subsequent years. Last year over 700 children were served, and that number doubled this year.
The event is sponsored by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, who have worked to organize volunteers, engage donors, and give local kids a wonderful Christmas.
Volunteers will be preparing gift boxes and giveaway items for families from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.
Contact Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120 for more information.
Christmas for Kids Party
Santa Claus with McLean County Chamber of Commerce volunteers
Volunteers
Ronnie Paul, Greg Henry, Mandy Ganieany, Chuck Schulze, Stephen Pittman
Bill Croff, Mrs. and Santa Claus (Jennifer and Joe McCarron)
Emily Harris
Wendy and Grace Klessig
Toys for kids
Heartland Community College volunteers Clay Bartelmay, Jane Camp
Will Woyak, Gina, Joey and Becca Leffers
Heartland Community College volunteers Karen and Pat Shinville