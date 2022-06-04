4 McLean County dams are classified as high-hazard. Where they are and what it means:

BLOOMINGTON — Katie Stelle-Mardis knew nothing about the dam in a detention pond behind her childcare business in Normal.

She didn’t know anything about it until her assistant administrator, who lives in a nearby subdivision, showed her a letter from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources notifying residents that they could provide a statement on the dam owner’s attempt to obtain a maintenance and operation permit.

The letter is dated April 6, but Stelle-Mardis said her assistant administrator received it about two days ahead of the April 29 deadline to submit a statement.

Stelle-Mardis, owner of Katie’s Kids Learning Center at 2003 Jacobssen Drive in Normal, did not get a public notice letter. The pond nearly touches the backyard playground area of her business, but she likely did not receive a letter because her business is not downstream from the dam and, therefore, would not be impacted by a dam failure, according to the dam’s most recent inspection in November 2020.

She later learned that the dam’s hazardous potential, if it failed, is classified as “high” by a federal database of dams.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ National Inventory of Dams categorize dams by the hazard they pose if they were to fail — from low to significant to high.

A high-hazard dam is likely to result in the loss of at least one human life if it were to fail. The failure of a significant hazard dam is likely to result in economic or environmental losses, but not the loss of human life. Damage from the failure of a low-hazard dam is less severe and often contained to the owner’s property.

The areas downstream from four dams in McLean County could see fatal consequences in the event of a dam failure, according to the database.

McLean County’s other three high-hazardous dams are the Miller Park Lake Dam at Miller Park in Bloomington, the Moraine View Dam at Moraine View State Park in LeRoy, and the North Pointe Lake Dam near Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington.

The likelihood of dam failures, however, remains low and the inspection reports for each of the county's high-hazardous dams do not spell out any emergency conditions that would lead to a dam failure or require immediate repairs.

Further, the low-to-high hazard classification has nothing to do with the physical dam’s structure and the ratings are indirectly related to dam upgrades, IDNR Dam Safety Section Manager Paul Mauer said.

“It’s about what would happen if the dam failed catastrophically,” Mauer said.

The four high-hazardous dams in McLean County are earth embankment dams, which is artificially constructed as a mound of soil or rock and usually covered with grass.

McLean County has two dams classified as a “significant” hazard — the Lake Bloomington dam and the Brian Lake dam in Downs. There are 10 dams in the county classified as a “low” hazard.

McLean County dam inspections

Owners of significant and high hazardous dams are required to have a permit from IDNR to operate and maintain the dam. Annual inspections and submitting inspection reports to the state are required under the IDNR Office of Water Resources permit program.

“The water stored behind a dam represents potential energy which can create a hazard to lives and property located downstream of it,” guidelines for inspections in the state’s dam safety program state. “To minimize the risk associated with the storage of water a dam must be properly designed, constructed, operated, and maintained.”

There are about 1,900 dams in the state’s inventory, but only about 700 permitted dams.

Private owners of permitted dams are required to hire an engineer to inspect the dam, who then submits an inspection report to the state.

The letter sent to Stelle-Mardis’ administrative assistant was an IDNR notice “to all interested parties that an application has been received from Country Acres Land Corp.” for a permit authorizing the operation and maintenance of the Fort Jesse Detention Pond dam.

Most high hazardous dams also have an emergency action plan; however, the dam adjacent to Stelle-Mardis’ business is the only dam in McLean County that is classified as high hazardous and is without an emergency action plan.

Country Acres Land Corporation could not be reached for comment. A company phone line has been disconnected.

“This is all new information to me, so we have not put anything specifically in place in regards to it,” Stelle-Mardis said about whether her business knew about the dam or if they had taken precautions to safeguard their property.

But she said the roughly 40 employees and 120 children who are inside the building each weekday are capable of evacuating on short notice in an emergency.

“This is interesting to me, but I definitely want to make sure that I’m advocating for my property and for the area,” Stelle-Mardis said. “We don’t want a dam failure and that to affect my business.”

Eighteen occupied homes, two commercial buildings and two roads or bridges are within the dam’s affected floodplain, all of which is at most a quarter of a mile downstream, according to its inspection report.

Engineers outlined six deficiencies to the Fort Jesse Detention Pond dam in its November 2020 inspection that require minor maintenance. They include some erosion on the dam’s upstream embankment, which engineers could fix by adding upstream face slope protection such as fabric or layers of rock riprap.

Other minor deficiencies to the dam include mole mounds on the south and west sides of the dam, woody vegetation on the dam’s embankment face and its inside face.

The Miller Park Lake dam, constructed in 1896, underwent a repair in 2011 to fix two small seepage leaks on its west side, causing water to run onto Morris Avenue.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said repairs for the city’s dams require a low budget and that funding is adequate.

“Other than just routine maintenance to keep it mowed and if there’s anything along the shoreline that’s kind of eroding sometimes we have to add more riprap or shoreline protection, but in general there’s not a lot to do with it,” Kothe said.

Miller Park Lake Dam is considered high hazardous because if it were to fail, a massive amount of water would spill onto Morris Avenue, toward Goose Creek and into a residential area. Miller Park Zoo and areas north of the lake are not at risk, Kothe said.

Twelve occupied homes, a mobile home court, an agriculture building, a commercial building and a road or bridge are in Miller Park Lake Dam’s downstream affected floodplain, all of which is about a mile away from the dam, according to its latest inspection report.

The Miller Park Lake Dam possesses a control structure to regulate the lake’s water level. It is essentially a hole in the west side of the lake where water flows into if the lake’s water level rises. It also has an emergency spillway — a steep embankment where water would rush down in the case of a dam failure — on the northwest end of the lake near the Miller Park parking lot.

A March 2021 inspection of Miller Park Lake Dam made recommendations for two minor deficiencies identified: regular observations on seepage around a siphon pipe, to apply fertilizer and mow the dam regularly due to high weed content and bare spots throughout the dam.

The inspection report recommended to "monitor possible seepage around siphon pipe," but said there was no visible evidence of seepage on the Miller Park Lake Dam.

Mauer said the Moraine View Dam, which IDNR owns, also doesn’t require many repairs and there are no pending upgrades.

A November 2020 inspection report notes some leakage through joints in the concrete drop structure of the spillway which has caused some concrete damage at the joint — "the equivalent of a pothole in the road," Mauer said.

Mauer said the leakage and concrete damage does not impact safety at this point.

"The water is leaking into a space designed to transfer water through the dam. If the damage gets to the point that it may cause the structure to collapse, plugging the spillway conduit through the dam, it becomes a safety issue," Mauer said. "The rate of progression here is too slow for it to be considered a safety issue now. We will follow the annual reporting to determine when it needs to be addressed for safety."

He added that the next most likely result is that it will start to leak enough water that the lake does not stay full, which would pose issues for the park's recreation opportunities before it becomes a safety issue.

The North Pointe Lake Dam received two recommendations in its May 2021 inspection.

Private inspectors said minor maintenance is needed on the dam's embankment and abutment slopes because of erosion occurring in isolated areas. Minor maintenance also is recommended on the dam's vegetative cover because there are several bare spots where erosion is occurring, engineers wrote.

Nationwide increase in high-hazardous dams

An Associated Press analysis tallied more than 2,200 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition across the U.S. — up substantially from a similar AP review conducted three years ago. The actual number is likely higher, although it’s unclear because a couple of states don’t track such data and many federal agencies refuse to release details about their dams’ conditions or the dangers they pose.

There are a variety of reasons for the rising number of troubled dams: A heightened emphasis by some state regulators has turned up new concerns. Deferred maintenance has resulted in worsened conditions. Dams that were built decades ago now often pose more of a hazard than originally envisioned because homes, businesses and highways have cropped up below them.

Mauer said owners of high-hazard dams do lend themselves to be pressed harder by IDNR to keep the dam properly repaired and sometimes improved.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden will provide about $3 billion for dam-related projects, but that’s just a fraction of what’s needed for safety upgrades and repairs to the thousands of dams across the country.

A changing climate also plays a role. A warming atmosphere can bring stronger storms with heavier rainfall that can overwhelm older dams lacking adequately sized spillway outlets.

Mauer said there are unanswered questions that the IDNR and others in his position are posing to the federal government.

“We need a scientific study to look at what climate change has done, is doing and potentially will do to how much it can rain,” Mauer said. “Not how often it rains hard, not whether those typical heavy rainstorms are increasing — we kind of know that already.”

What remains unknown is how much water the atmosphere can hold and how much water it can unload in a storm.

The state has dams that are designed to withhold catastrophic storms, but even those would need improvements if it is revealed that the sizes of catastrophic storms are increasing, he said.

“The question that really is at hand is, how much water can the atmosphere hold and does a constantly warming atmosphere hold significantly more water?” Mauer said. “That’s the question we’re asking them to give us the answer to. That will then work its way down into all of the things we do on the (question of), what would the results of a catastrophic failure be?”

