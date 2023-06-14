CLINTON — The University of Illinois Extension 4-H Club is set to host both the annual Horse Show and the General Project and Livestock Show in early July at the fairgrounds in Clinton.

The youth development organization will host the 4-H Horse Show, a free two-day event, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2, kicking off the DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt counties 4-H Fair at the DeWitt County Fairgrounds, 7564 Business Route 51 in Clinton.

The first day of the show will feature halter classes, as well as instruction on English and Western riding, while the second day will give 4-H members a chance to “demonstrate their horsemanship” in a series of games, according to the U of I Extension.

Following the Horse Show, the General Project and Livestock Show will be held July 7-9 and will feature three days of livestock judging and activities that are also free to the public.

The first day will consist of a poultry show at 9 a.m. to kick off livestock judging, followed by general project judging. Friday’s events will conclude with the “Ag Olympics” sponsored by the DeWitt County Farm Bureau.

Saturday’s events include a swine show at 8 a.m., rabbit show at 9 a.m., sheep show at 2 p.m. and general project judging. The day will conclude with a Master Showmanship Contest at 5:30 p.m.

The final day of the General Project and Livestock Show will feature beef judging at 9 a.m., followed by judging for the remainder of the show’s general projects. An award ceremony at 4 p.m. will wrap up the weekend and recognize the 4-H members who participated in the show.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Kendra Wallace at 217-935-5764 or find the 2023 DeWitt, Macon, Piatt counties 4-H Fair book at go.illinois.edu/ShowBook23.

