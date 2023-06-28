BLOOMINGTON — City of Bloomington fire officials are calling on residents to keep a fire extinguisher near their stove, maintain smoke detectors and obtain rental insurance after a Tuesday cooking fire displaced four people.

A press release from the Bloomington Fire Department said crews were called at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday to a reported house fire at 8 Rock Garden Court. BFD said the resident had arrived home and found smoke coming from the building.

Crews were on the scene with six minutes and encountered smoke on the first floor, BFD said. They called for backup, but later withdrew that request after they determined the fire was limited to the kitchen.

The press release said the fire was put out within 10 minutes of the responders' arrival, using less than 100 gallons of water. Investigators said it was caused by unattended cooking, noting that flames extended from a stove to the cabinets above.

Officials said the house was occupied at the time, and all occupants were accounted for. No one was hurt.

BFD said the American Red Cross was called to help one adult and three children displaced by the blaze, which caused water and smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home, in addition to heat damage in the kitchen.

Frank Friend, public information officer for BFD, said in the release this was the third fire this week, and the second started by unattended cooking. He noted 14 people have been forced from their homes this week due to fires, and many didn't have renters insurance.

"Fires are devastating," said Friend. "People are reduced to nothing and in many cases do not have the means to replace items lost in the fire."

Photos: On the job with the Bloomington Fire Department 031322-blm-loc-2ridealong 031322-blm-loc-1ridealong 031322-blm-loc-3ridealong 031322-blm-loc-4ridealong 031322-blm-loc-5ridealong 031322-blm-loc-7ridealong 031322-blm-loc-8ridealong 031322-blm-loc-9ridealong