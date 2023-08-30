KENNEY — The 38th Kenney Fall Festival will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Kenney.

The free, family-friendly festival is sponsored in part by the Kenney Civic League, area businesses and the Friends of the Fall Festival.

Friday events include an opening ceremony with a flag presentation by the Kenney/Hallsville American Legion Post 1133; opening prayer by Ernie Harvey; National Anthem by Emma Leimbach; taps sounded by Morse Walker Leimbach; bingo; a Sugar Creek Cloggers performance at 6 p.m.; The Modern Cowboyz, 7 p.m.; and Next Thing Smokin' will perform at The Depot from 9 to 11 p.m.

Saturday events include biscuits and gravy served in the community center until 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. at Village Park; bingo at noon and 1 p.m.; "Let's Dance" at 12:30 p.m.; Kenney Christian Church's Ladies Aide Cake Walks, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; service dog demonstration, 2 p.m.; "Echos of Grace" performance, 2:30 p.m.; The Heartland Cloggers, 4 p.m.; Clinton High School and Junior High dance teams, 6:30 p.m.; The Green Diamond Express performance, 7-9 p.m.; drawings and raffles, 9 p.m.; "Dick & Brad" performance, 9-11 p.m.

Other activities will include a petting zoo, food booths, arts and crafts starting at 10 a.m.; bounce house and slide, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; bags tournament, 11 a.m., $5; stock car display, noon-2 p.m.; balloon twister, 2:15-4:15 p.m.; face painting, 3-5 p.m.; Terry's Train, 4-5 p.m.

The Kenney Fire Department will have its annual chicken dinner from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday or until sold out. It will be drive up or pick up. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be a raffle.

The Kenney Heritage Association will be selling root beer floats and popcorn, and they will have a game booth.

The Kenney Civic League will be selling walking tacos, barbecue and pop, with hourly prizes and grand prize raffles.

Call 217-855-2433 for more information.

GALLERY: Beason, Blue Mound, Boody, Chestnut, Elwin, Kenney, Latham and Niantic post offices Beason_post 22 12.31.19.JPG Beason_post 24 12.31.19.JPG Beason_post 25 12.31.19.JPG Beason_post 26 12.31.19.JPG Bluemound Post Office 20 12.11.19.JPG Boody Post Office 5 12.11.19.JPG Chestnut_post 15 12.31.19.JPG Chestnut_post 16 12.31.19.JPG Chestnut_post 17 12.31.19.JPG Chestnut_post 18 12.31.19.JPG Elwin Post office 95 12.11.19.JPG INSIDE Kenney_post 5 12.31.19.JPG Kenney_Post 13 12.31.19.JPG Kenney_Post 14 12.31.19.JPG Latham_Post 11 12.31.19.JPG Latham_Post 12 12.31.19.JPG niantic_post 19 12.31.19.JPG niantic_post 20 12.31.19.JPG