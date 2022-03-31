$30 million warehouse expansion planned in Normal; Rivian to lease space

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight.

The Town of Normal issued a commercial permit last week to Phoenix Investors for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse expansion at 301 W. Kerrick Road.

Maura Freeman, plant communications coordinator for Rivian, said once the new construction is completed, the electric vehicle maker plans to lease the warehouse space from Milwaukee-based private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors.

The new construction’s estimated valuation is $30,373,486 with P.J. Hoerr, Inc. listed as general contractor for the project, according to the permit.

“We’re just really excited to see them continue to grow and be successful here,” said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. “Our goal is to get to them to go as big as possible.”

In December 2020, Rivian announced it would begin leasing the 500,000 square feet of warehouse space already located at the Kerrick Road address from Phoenix, with plans to use the building for inbound logistics and parts receiving.

Freeman said, “We’re excited to continue growing in Normal,” but the company’s specific plans for how it will use the expansion were not available.

She also said Rivian is continuing to recruit new employees, having reached 5,075 employees at the Normal manufacturing plant.

Before Rivian moved into the existing warehouse, the site on Kerrick Road located about 6 miles east of the electric vehicle manufacturing plant in north Normal had been vacant since 2008.

Greg Troemel, building commissioner and inspections director for Normal, said he anticipates receiving architectural and mechanical drawings later this spring. A timeline for construction of the expansion was not available Thursday.

Hoban said given Rivian’s announcement in December that the company will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia, the economic development council will "try to retain as much expansion here in Normal as possible."

