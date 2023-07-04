BLOOMINGTON — There are a number of ways Central Illinois residents might choose to revel on Independence Day.

Some fire up the grill, enjoy a cool drink under the sun, or just go for a stroll. Others might take a dive in the mud for some good fun and ball games.

Whether intent on making new traditions or maintaining the old, residents interviewed Tuesday by The Pantagraph agreed the holiday is all about sharing time with community and family.

Todd Trainor, one of the organizers of the Founders’ Grove Neighborhood Association’s Annual July 4th Parade in Bloomington, said the occasion represents independence, bringing everybody together and “being grateful that we live in this great country.”

Over 220 participated Tuesday morning in the 2023 event, including many children that lined the block around Grove Street, Harwood Plaza and Woodland Avenue.

The parade's origins date to 1956, when Madelon Costigan, formerly of the 1300 block of East Grove Street, started it as a fun way to keep her grandchildren busy, according to Pantagraph archives. Her oldest grandchild carried a glockenspiel and the next oldest waved the nation’s flag. As the parade progressed down the street, more and more children joined.

The first parade didn’t have bicycles, but it did have a stroller to carry the youngest Costigan grandchild. This year’s event included several strollers, bicycles, a child’s pedal car and a custom-built trolley wagon.

Neighborhood resident Brian Enata, 69, said the homegrown parade makes for a wonderful tradition. He said the cool part was seeing people who participated as children now walking it as parents with kids of their own.

Four who joined in on the patriotic promenade were married couple Jason and Jenna Francis, and their daughters Malia, 8, and Laina, 5.

Laina said her favorite part about the holiday was the candy. She couldn’t decide which kind of treat is her favorite.

Jason Francis said the parade is a great way to get people out and make new friends. His wife added everyone is nice, and “that’s why we have never left the neighborhood,” after nine years residing there.

Kenneth Davis, 71, said he moved back to Founders Grove four months ago. He first joined the parade in 1960, when he was 8 years old.

He recalled 70 children lived within two blocks of his family’s house, and they were out on the street every night playing games like four square and capture the flag.

“I’m so excited they still carry on this tradition after all these years,” he said.

One reason he came back, he said, was for the parade. Another, Davis said, was for “the memories.”

Clean hoofs, dirty paws

A pack of over 30 bicyclists rolled off Tuesday down Main Street in Heyworth for the start of the village’s July Fourth parade. They were followed by more than a dozen utility terrain vehicles decorated in shades of red, white and blue. One shuttled around five scouts of Girl Scout Troop #1180.

There were also at least three parading on horseback, including Normal’s Chuck Cooch, who saddled up his mount, named Apache. He said people at the parade are always so friendly, and they enjoy the horses.

Other vintage rides displayed in Heyworth’s parade included a 1929 Ford Model A and a 1920 Ford Model T.

Spectating was Jeff Boring, with his sister Jolena England, her two girls and one son. Boring said his favorite part of the parade was the classic cars — everything from the early rollers to the hotrods of the 1960s and '70s.

Boring said July Fourth is about recognizing the ability to enjoy freedom, by celebrating with family and friends, and creating traditions.

“Having that iconic feeling of getting together with loved ones, and then sharing the food, drinks and atmosphere, and watching fireworks,” he continued.

Just west of the village in Centennial Park, at least two dozen were throwing down and serving up at a mud volleyball tournament.

Madie Sims, 24, lives in Bloomington but grew up in Heyworth. She said she and other organizers are trying to bring the tournament back. It hosted six teams this year, and eight last year.

Heyworth’s Leenah Hurt, 13, took a dive or two for her volleyball team — dubbed “Dirty Dawgz” — and was joined by her sister, 19-year-old Reaghan Morefield.

They won the first game, but were swept in the second. They agreed the mud games were still fun.

Their mother, Toni Hurt, said July Fourth is about being thankful for our freedoms.

“It’s all about family and spending time together,” the Heyworth mom said.

Squaring up

By around noon Tuesday, Clinton’s Lincoln Square was livened by dozens enjoying ice cream, flea market shopping sunshine and karaoke contests. American Legion Post #103 also organized a 2.2 mile walk or run with veterans that morning, followed by a noon bicycle decorating contest.

Joshua Thielen said he’s been ready for the bike competition to start. Over a dozen entered in the contest, which returned after going on hiatus in 2020. Thielen said they’ve struggled to find volunteers.

“They put a ton of work (in),” he said of the entries. “All the kids do a great job of this, and I really look forward to see what they got.”

He said he was also looking forward to the watermelon eating contest later that afternoon.

Two young Clinton bikers that made rounds about the square were Roman Short, 5, and his 3-year-old sister, Vivian Short.

Roman’s father, Nathan Short, said his son’s bike is very patriotic. A sparkly dog ornament sat on the handlebars, which Short said reminded them of their late dog, Poptart.

Vivian wore red and blue fairy wings and a tiny striped hat. Her father said: “I’m glad Clinton put this on for kids.”

