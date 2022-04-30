 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

3 apartment units uninhabitable after Friday night fire in Normal

050122-blm-loc-1fire

Crews work the scene of a fire Friday night at 206 W. Locust St. in Normal in this photo provided by the Normal Fire Department.

NORMAL — Off-duty firefighters and mutual aid took part in battling a fire that heavily damaged an apartment near the Illinois State University campus Friday night.

Crews responded at 9:22 p.m. to reports of smoke and alarms at 206 W. Locust St., Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said. 

050122-blm-loc-2fire

A fire Friday night at this 12-unit apartment complex at 206 W. Locust St., just blocks from the Illinois State University campus, displaced residents of three units.

At the scene, firefighters saw fire coming from a third floor window facing the street. They hauled hose lines to the upper levels and began attacking the fire as residents evacuated.

Assistance was requested from the Bloomington Fire Department's Rapid Intervention Team and off-duty Normal firefighters were called in to respond to other cars.

The blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes, but overhaul work continued. No crews or residents were hurt.

Swaney said residents of three apartment units were displaced, including the unit to the west of the fire origin and below. Additionally, no one was home where the fire started, allowing it to evolve and spread before neighbors and passerbys detected smoke. 

There are 12 units in the three-story complex managed by Fire Site Apartments, he said. The management company made hotel arrangements for the displaced students.

The cause of the fire and its exact point of origin are being investigated.

