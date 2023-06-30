NORMAL — The Jelani Day Foundation will host its second annual All White Remembrance Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students with ID; they will be available on eventbrite.

The night aims to "celebrate the life and legacy of Jelani Day and highlight the endeavors JDF have been working on and towards over the last year," according to a "Justice for Jelani Day" Facebook post announcing the event.

Day, a 25-year-old graduate student from Danville who was studying speech pathology at ISU, went missing Aug. 25, 2021. His car was found the next day in Peru, nearly an hour north of Bloomington-Normal, and his body was found along the Illinois River there Sept. 4.

Day's body was not publicly identified by the LaSalle County coroner until Sept. 23. The coroner determined Day's cause of death as drowning but noted "the manner in which" Day entered the water was unknown.

The Jelani Day Foundation launched in August 2022 with the mission of "Supporting Families of Missing Minorities." The foundation has previously stated it "will be at the forefront of the fight for change and equity to ensure families of color have the help and momentum needed during the search for their missing loved ones."

The Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway in Normal, will serve as the host hotel for the event. Mention "The Jelani Day Foundation" when booking your reservation.

For more information about the All White Remembrance Dinner, email thejelanidayfoundation@gmail.com.

