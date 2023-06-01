Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ROANOKE — The 28th annual Walking for Amy event, which raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at Roanoke Park.

The fundraiser kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run or two-mile walk, with disc golf after those activities.

Participants are asked to register in advance for the event. Registration forms are available at Roanoke Post Office, Roanoke-Benson Community Bank, So Fit and online at rb60.com and iamsofit.com. Checks should be made payable to St. Jude. Donations will also be accepted.

The long-running fundraiser recognizes the memory of Amy Schwind, who received treatment at St. Jude's in Memphis during her battle with leukemia. She died in 1997 at age 12. The event is held yearly to aid in research and treatment of children who have cancer and other catastrophic diseases.

For more information, contact Dave and Barb Schwind, 309-923-5771.