21 nonprofits receive funds from Bloomington woman's estate; golf event raises $42K for Heartland scholarships

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation honors local woman's last wishes

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation honored a local woman's final wishes by distributing more than $219,159.89 to 21 nonprofit organizations, mostly based in Central Illinois.

The woman is Doris Henderson of Bloomington, who had a lifelong interest in women's sports, wildlife and her dogs. She wished to make gifts to organizations focused on those issues after her death. She established a donor-advised fund with IPCF in 2014 to ensure her wishes were honored.

Henderson was a young athlete winning championships in tennis and badminton. She received a master's degree in physical education and education from Northwestern University. She also did post-graduate studies at Illinois State University. She later joined ISU's women's physical education staff, retiring in 1990.

Henderson died in December 2021 at the age of 90. Her estate worked with IPCF to fulfill her final wishes.

Organizations receiving donations include the Illinois State University Foundation, McLean County Humane Society, University of Illinois, College of Health Sciences, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Salvation Army in Bloomington, John Wesley Powell Audubon Society, Parklands Foundation, Sugar Grove Nature Center, Friends of Carlock Library, Habitat for Humanity McLean County, McLean County Historical Society, Mid Central Community Action, Wesley United Methodist Church, Miller Park Zoological Society, Heifer Internationale, Center for Hope Food Pantry, Sterile Feral Foundation, Midwest Foundation, Wish Bone Canine Rescue and Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

Pontiac golf event raises $42K for Heartland scholarships

PONTIAC — The 14th annual Heartland Community College Foundation Scoring FORE Scholarship event raised $42,000 for Livingston County students to attend Heartland Community College.

The event was held June 3 at The Oaks at River's Edge in Pontiac. Thirty-three teams participated in the event. All funds raised from the event are targeted to support access and learning opportunities for Livingston County students.

The scholarships, developed in partnership with Caterpillar, have impacted the lives of 61 students with more than $327,500 in scholarship support since 2006.

Funds raised at the event will provide full-ride scholarships and book stipends to eight students from Livingston County as they pursue their education in math, business, science, technology and pre-engineering.

The support will also make it possible for every junior high student in Livingston County to experience a Challenger Learning Center mission on Heartland's campus. More than 500 students will field trip to the learning center to inspire interest in STEM-related learning, responsibility, teamwork and problem solving.

Over 30 businesses and organizations helped sponsor this year's event.