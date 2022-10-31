20th annual Stuff-the-Bus event starts Nov. 28

NORMAL — The 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus event, which helps to restock the Children's Home & Aid Crisis Nursery's pantry, will be held from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.

The six-day event collects donations of non-perishable food, new clothing and toys, diapers, and other items for use by children aged infant to 6 years old. These supplies are used to help at-risk children and families in the Bloomington-Normal community, organizers said.

A bus will be available to accept donation from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. on the following days:

Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Dr., in Normal;

Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., in Bloomington;

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave., in Normal;

A second bus will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Sam's Club, 2151 Shepard Rd., in Normal.

The pandemic and supply chain issues have made the Crisis Nursery an even more valuable resource to the community as families struggle to meet and find their needs, organizers said.

The greatest need at the nursery are larger sized diapers and Gentlease formula, which is in purple cans, sponsors said.

Children's Home & Aid will also be accepting gift cards to purchase formula at a later date as a response to the nationwide formula shortage.

Donations will also be accepted at the Children’s Home & Aid office, 403 S. State St. in Bloomington, and at the Connect Transit office, 351 Wylie Drive in Normal.

Apart from Children's Home & Aid, event sponsors include the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 752, Paul Davis Restoration of Central Illinois, Neuhoff Media, State Farm Insurance Agent Mandy Reed, REMAX Rising Agent Tracy Patkunas and Connect Transit.