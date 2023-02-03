BLOOMINGTON — A total of 208 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the McLean County Health Department from Jan. 27 through Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county now stands at 63,550 since the pandemic began. No COVID-related deaths were reported in the past week, which leaves that total at 417.

McLean County is at a low community level and has remained that way since Jan. 13. Under a low level, residents are advised to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Counties adjacent to McLean County also are at a low community level. Only five counties in the state are at a medium community level: Hancock, Scott, Wabash, Johnson and Massac.

The CDC reported 6.6 new hospital admissions of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the seven days ending on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate through Monday was 11.78%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,137 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 COVID-related deaths in the week ending Jan. 29. This brings the total number of COVID cases statewide to 4,029,905 and the total number of deaths to 36,167 since the pandemic began.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at MCHD from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Wednesday in room 400E of its facility at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

SHIELD saliva-based testing also is available for all ages. However, patients are advised not to consume food or drink one hour before testing.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available at the MCHD facility from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Each box contains two antigen tests, with a limit of one box per person per week.

