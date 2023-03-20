BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks & Recreation will host the annual Respect Run on Sunday, March 26.

The run will start at 1 p.m. at the Miller Park Pavilion. The 3-mile fun run aims to raise awareness on the R-Word Campaign and advocate for people with disabilities in the community, with the goal "to change the R-word to respect."

For those who are not pre-registered, walk-in registration on the day of the event starts at 12:30 p.m. on the main level of the Miller Park Pavilion. The cost of the run or walk is $5. Register early at bit.ly/3Z045ph.

T-shirts are also available to purchase online for $15. All ages are welcome and strollers are welcome as well. Dogs are not allowed.

