BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks & Recreation will host the annual Respect Run on Sunday, March 26.
The run will start at 1 p.m. at the Miller Park Pavilion. The 3-mile fun run aims to raise awareness on the R-Word Campaign and advocate for people with disabilities in the community, with the goal "to change the R-word to respect."
For those who are not pre-registered, walk-in registration on the day of the event starts at 12:30 p.m. on the main level of the Miller Park Pavilion. The cost of the run or walk is $5. Register early at bit.ly/3Z045ph.