2023 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Queen Pageant set for Jan. 19-22

SPRINGFIELD — The 2023 Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs State Queen Pageant will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22 in Springfield.

The competition will be at the Crowne Plaza, 3000 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield. Gracelyn Greenburg, Miss Ford County 2022, will be among the competitors.

Greenburg will compete with 72 other County Fair Queens for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen 2023. The contestants will be judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.

Personal interviews will be conducted off stage on Friday. Preliminaries will begin at 1 p.m. in the Ruby/Diamond room on the second floor. The preliminaries are open to the public with a $25 admittance charge, children under 10 are free.

Finals for the competition will be held on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Annual Banquet. Fifteen finalists will be chosen at that time to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.