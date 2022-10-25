2022 Evening of Stars speaker Jon Dorenbos shares passion for NFL, magic

NORMAL — At first, magic was simply an escape for a young Jon Dorenbos.

After the loss of his mother, who was killed by his father, a 12-year-old Dorenbos ended up in therapy and a temporary foster home before being adopted by his aunt and uncle.

But after watching a “World’s Greatest Magic” special featuring card magician Bill Malone, Dorenbos realized that the riffle of a shuffled deck of cards was the only thing that made him feel like a kid after a tragic childhood. He then spent the next few years perfecting card tricks and said there was a “stillness” during magic where he didn’t have to worry about adult issues.

“And I realized it made me happy and so for me, I haven’t really made decisions based on money,” Dorenbos said. “I’ve made decisions based on (being) happy.”

Since then, Dorenbos has gained the skill to make it to the finals of “America’s Got Talent,” the athletic ability to make it to the NFL and the charisma to deliver motivational speeches for some of the biggest companies in the world.

Dorenbos now brings his experiences and talents to Bloomington-Normal during the American Red Cross‘ Evening of Stars celebration on Nov. 9 at Illinois State University’s Brown Ballroom.

The 27th annual fundraiser helps to provide critical services, including disaster response, to Central Illinois families.

It was a love for magic that almost kept him away from sports in high school. But being a six-foot, 185-pound freshman, Dorenbos said he was encouraged by a friend to try football, which became an outlet for years of bitterness and resentment from the loss of his family.

“The first time I went out and hit somebody and didn’t get in trouble, it was like, ‘I’m home,’” Dorenbos said. “And so during the day I could hit you, not get in trouble, get out my aggression and then at night I would sit at a card table and shuffle and it was kind of the yin and the yang.”

After high school, Dorenbos played for a year at Golden West Junior College, which at the time had lost 30 straight games.

“My attitude was, if I can’t play there, then I can’t play anywhere, and hang it up,” Dorenbos said.

His next three years of college would be at the University of Texas at El Paso, where he received a full ride to be a long snapper.

During his senior year, Dorenbos said his coach said he should stick to being a long snapper to have a shot at the NFL but he wasn’t sure what that would entail.

“And I’ll never forget my coach who was like, ‘Well, it means less meetings, you don’t hit as much, less headaches, you play about 10 plays a game and the odds of staying healthy are greater, and you get to go to the NFL,’” Dorenbos said.

Dorenbos’ coach’s advice would pay off when he got picked up by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

That same year, Dorenbos said he was introduced to motivational speaker Kevin Elko, who encouraged him to speak before a group of people in the finance industry while performing magic.

Over a two-year span of touring with Elko, Dorenbos said he learned how to perform magic tricks that would complement his life story and found a calling as a motivational speaker.

Dorenbos later played for the Tennessee Titans before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles between 2006 and 2016.

Throughout his NFL career, Dorenbos always found time to pursue his two passions of football and magic.

“It was never a balancing act,” Dorenbos said. “It was strictly (that) I love these two things and I don’t know any different, so I’m going to keep doing these two things.”

During the 2017 preseason, Dorenbos was traded to the New Orleans Saints. However, the trade was rescinded after it was discovered that Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm that would end his football career.

Although he was unable to play during the Eagles’ 2017 championship season, Dorenbos still received a Super Bowl ring in honor of his 11 years with the franchise.

Dorenbos acknowledged that he’s never been the biggest, fastest or strongest player, but said one thing always set him apart from the competition.

“I showed up every day,” Dorenbos said. “And in life, if you show up every day, on time, prepared and ready to work, you’re going to put yourself in a position to be successful.”

At the behest of his friend Cris Judd, a dancer and choreographer, Dorenbos would join the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2016. He would make it to the finals while going through a training camp with the Eagles.

The exposure from the show led to him signing a multi-year deal with “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which Dorenbos said really elevated his speaking career.

“If Ellen stamps you, you’re good to go,” Dorenbos said.

Tickets still are available for the Evening of Stars. Ticket sales begin at $200 per ticket, which includes dinner and the program. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the local Red Cross at 309-275-3515.

For more information, contact EveningofStars@redcross.org.